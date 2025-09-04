Jordan Chiles' mother Gina reacts as gymnast she follows Simone Biles footsteps to enter Dancing With the Stars

Jordan Chiles' mother, Gina Chiles, beamed with joy and pride as the Olympic gold medalist made the celebrity roster for the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars, following Simone Biles, who was a participant in Season 24. The Olympic gold medalist will partner with Ezra Sosa and begin her DWTS stint on September 16, 2025. Jordam Chiles was a force to be reckoned with at the NCAA Championships, contributing scores to the UCLA Bruins' runner-up finish and earning the individual uneven bars title. The 24-year-old has had several off-mat outings in the past months, but before she enters her college premises for another season, Chiles signed with Dancing With the Stars as a celebrity participant, ready to bring her gymnastics skills to the stage this time. As the news was released, her mother, Gina Chiles, her biggest support system, shared her daughter's milestone achievement on her Instagram story and wrote:&quot;Y'all Im SOOOOOO excited for this!!! @jordanchiles I can't wait to cheer for you and @ezra.sosa. My baby is on @dancingwiththestars&quot;In another story, she shared Chiles' post, where the latter announced her upcoming stint on the dancing reality show. &quot;Can't wait!!!!! So excited!!!&quot;Gina Chiles heaped praise on her daughter; Instagram - @gina.chilesThe original post featured the Olympian posing in a sequined blue dress, with mirrorballs scattered on the floor. Her playful caption read:&quot;Chat- we made it!!!! DWTS!!! p.s- when fifth harmony has a reunion!!!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles paired with Sasha Farber, and the duo won hearts until falling short of the title in the semi-finals. Jordan Chiles' past year was bittersweet since she won the Olympic team gold medal. However, her floor bronze medal was stripped after an extended ordeal with the Romanian Gymnastics Federation and the Court of Arbitration for Sport. She had appealed to the Swiss Federal Tribunal, but the decision hasn't been overturned. Jordan Chiles revealed two aspects of her gymnastics career that would help her with dancing training at DWTSJordan Chiles at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - (Source: Getty)Jordan Chiles has been tumbling and flipping since a very young age, and she often upped her performances with pop-influenced medleys or leotards. A born entertainer, Chiles recently graced the Good Morning America show, discussing that she's unsure of how her gymnastics training would be of use in dancing, but her work ethic and confidence will help her on her journey. &quot;I don't know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing but I definitely can say that, work ethic and the part that I feel confident, is there.&quot;Jordan Chiles also promised to bring her signature flips to her dance routines, but nothing without her partner's consent. As the cover girl of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2025 edition, Chiles did a backflip on the runway show this year.