  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Jordan Chiles announced for Dancing with the Stars Season 34; dance partner revealed

Jordan Chiles announced for Dancing with the Stars Season 34; dance partner revealed

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 03, 2025 13:35 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)

American gymnast Jordan Chiles has joined the cast for the upcoming 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. The two-time Olympian is set to partner with Ezra Sosa for the show, which is scheduled to start in a few weeks on September 16.

Ad

Notably, reports earlier floated about Chiles' addition to the cast, and seeing the official cast for the edition, it is certain that the gymnast will be seen in a very different perspective from her gymnastics mat.

Chiles' DWTS partner, Sosa, shared a picture with Chiles on his Instagram handle to announce that the gymnast will be teaming up with him for the show. He remarked in his caption:

"chat…meet my new partner 🥺✨@jordanchiles"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Notably, Ezra Sosa, Jordan Chiles' DWTS partner, turned pro last year, where he and his partner Anna Delvey participated but were eliminated in the second week.

Speaking about her decision to join DWTS, Chiles said that she was not sure whether her gymnastics would help in her dance routines, but her work ethic would be spot on for this new endeavor. She said, via Good Morning America:

"I don’t know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing. But I definitely can say the work ethic, the part that I feel confident, is definitely there."
Ad

Chiles will join a long list of gymnasts such as Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Aly Raisman, and Nastia Liukin who have been involved with DWTS.

Jordan Chiles once hinted at being seen on the dance floor

Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)
Jordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)

Jordan Chiles had made her feelings clear on being involved with dance or DWTS specifically last year. This came just a month after the conclusion of DWTS 33, where Olympians such as Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik competed.

Ad

In an interview, Chiles shared that she has superb dance skills and also has an affinity for it. Additionally, she also mentioned that she could have been involved in the field of dance and music if she weren't a pro gymnast. She said, via USA Today Sports:

"A lot of people say I have really good dance moves. I mean like dancing, being involved in like area. I told myself if I wasn't an athlete, I would definitely be in dance music. If the definitely come knocking, I would definitely say yes."

Notably, this year also saw immense success for Jordan Chiles in gymnastics. She is coming at the back of her collegiate season with the UCLA Bruins earlier this year, where she won an individual title on bars.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications