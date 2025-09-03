Jordan Chiles announced for Dancing with the Stars Season 34; dance partner revealed

American gymnast Jordan Chiles has joined the cast for the upcoming 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. The two-time Olympian is set to partner with Ezra Sosa for the show, which is scheduled to start in a few weeks on September 16.Notably, reports earlier floated about Chiles' addition to the cast, and seeing the official cast for the edition, it is certain that the gymnast will be seen in a very different perspective from her gymnastics mat.Chiles' DWTS partner, Sosa, shared a picture with Chiles on his Instagram handle to announce that the gymnast will be teaming up with him for the show. He remarked in his caption:&quot;chat…meet my new partner 🥺✨@jordanchiles&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNotably, Ezra Sosa, Jordan Chiles' DWTS partner, turned pro last year, where he and his partner Anna Delvey participated but were eliminated in the second week.Speaking about her decision to join DWTS, Chiles said that she was not sure whether her gymnastics would help in her dance routines, but her work ethic would be spot on for this new endeavor. She said, via Good Morning America:&quot;I don’t know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing. But I definitely can say the work ethic, the part that I feel confident, is definitely there.&quot;Chiles will join a long list of gymnasts such as Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Aly Raisman, and Nastia Liukin who have been involved with DWTS.Jordan Chiles once hinted at being seen on the dance floorJordan Chiles (Image via: Getty)Jordan Chiles had made her feelings clear on being involved with dance or DWTS specifically last year. This came just a month after the conclusion of DWTS 33, where Olympians such as Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik competed.In an interview, Chiles shared that she has superb dance skills and also has an affinity for it. Additionally, she also mentioned that she could have been involved in the field of dance and music if she weren't a pro gymnast. She said, via USA Today Sports:&quot;A lot of people say I have really good dance moves. I mean like dancing, being involved in like area. I told myself if I wasn't an athlete, I would definitely be in dance music. If the definitely come knocking, I would definitely say yes.&quot;Notably, this year also saw immense success for Jordan Chiles in gymnastics. She is coming at the back of her collegiate season with the UCLA Bruins earlier this year, where she won an individual title on bars.