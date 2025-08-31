"That’s Jordan! Jordan Chiles!" - Fans anticipate Olympic gymnast joining Dancing with the Stars after USA Gymnastics cryptic post

Fans believe that Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles is all set to join Dancing with the Stars Season 34. However, ABC has not yet announced the full DWTS celebrity cast, which will be revealed on Good Morning America on September 3.Chiles is entering her senior year with the UCLA Bruins and competed during the 2025 season, helping the team finish as runners-up at the NCAA Championships. After that, the gymnast enjoyed some downtime and did not compete in the Xfinity Gymnastics Championships or the US Gymnastics Championships.Amid her break, rumors have surfaced about a possible appearance on the show this season. Season 33 of DWTS was all about Olympians Stephen Nedoroscik and Ilona Maher. So far, only Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Whitney Leavitt, and Jen Affleck have been officially confirmed for Season 34. The rumored cast list includes Scott Hoying, Hilaria Baldwin, Dylan Efron, Baron Davis, and Jordan Chiles.Recently, DWTS’ Instagram official handle posted a teaser featuring a pair holding mirrorball trophies covering their faces, captioned:“Who's ready to dance? 👀 #DWTS”USA Gymnastics’ official Twitter account shared an image from the post with the caption:🪩👀The post seemed to confirm fans’ speculation. One fan wrote:“MISS CHILES IS THAT YOU BOOKIE? @ChilesJordan”“Jordan and Ezra... 💯,&quot; another fan added“That’s Jordan! Jordan Chiles!” one fan wrote“Lmfaooooooo Jordan,” another added“Jordan and Ezra, the mirrorball is yours,” a fan wroteSeason 34 of DWTS will premiere on Tuesday, September 16. The show will air live on ABC and Disney+, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the next day.All about Jordan Chiles’ Olympic journeyJordan Chiles at 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture Presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Source: GettyTwo-time Olympian Jordan Chiles made her Olympic debut in 2021, stepping in for Simone Biles on uneven bars and beam after Biles withdrew from the competition. Originally slated to compete only in vault and floor routines, Chiles’ performance on uneven bars and balance beam helped Team USA secure the silver medal.Four years later, Chiles won gold in the team event at the Paris Olympics as part of the US team alongside Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera.Chiles also secured a bronze medal on floor exercise after her coach’s appeal initially moved her to third place ahead of Ana Barbosu. However, the Court of Arbitration for Sport later ruled that the appeal had been submitted outside the time limit, reverting Chiles’ score and awarding the bronze medal back to Barbosu. Chiles then filed an appeal with the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland, which is currently ongoing.