Jordan Chiles to follow Simone Biles and Stephen Nedoroscik's footsteps in bold career move: Reports

Jordan Chiles is reportedly set to join the Dancing With the Stars celebrity roster, following in the footsteps of her compatriot Simone Biles and 2024 Olympic pommel horse bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik. The 34th edition of the dancing reality show already welcomed Alix Earle, Robert Irwin, Whitney Levitt, and Jen Affleck to the line-up.

Fresh off her Rio Olympic triumphs, Simone Biles graced the 24th season of the reality show in 2017. She partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber and went on to earn the highest score in her debut night for her tango performance. The 28-year-old blended her gymnastic moves with forms like quickstep, contemporary, and foxtrot, advancing to the semifinals but facing a shocking exit.

On the other hand, Stephen Nedoroscik, who was a celebrity participant in the 33rd season after winning the historical pommel horse and team bronze medals at the Paris Games, partnered with Rylee Arnold. The duo turned heads with their exceptional performances and even reached the finals. However, they were placed fourth, shy away from the title win.

As per reports, Olympic team gold medalist Jordan Chiles will join the celebrity roster this year. She has had a stellar season so far, having resumed her classes at UCLA in January. She had an electric start to the season and brought fans to the edge of their seats with a floor performance to Prince’s "Let’s Go Crazy' that earned her a perfect 10 in February.

At the NCAA Championships, she defended her uneven bars title and helped UCLA finish second behind Oklahoma. Chiles also engaged in several brand campaigns and became one of the four women to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover.

Jordan Chiles once shared that she was born a performer and always used her skill to her best ability

Jordan Chiles has always been twinkle toes on and off the competition mat. Besides drawing attention with her stunning maneuvers, Chiles takes her dancing game to a whole other level on the global stage. After the Paris Games, she shared her story of embracing her artsy side and bringing the entertainer out every time she takes the stage.

"There needs to be the art side of it, that's why it's called artistic gymnastics. I like to entertain. I’ve been an entertainer ever since I was young ... I think I’m an artist." (via NBC)

Talking further about her inbuilt quality, she said:

"It's something that was given to me by God, like my gift. Why not use it to the best of my ability? It’s my personality. I’m very outgoing."

Jordan Chiles was a performer at the Gold Over America Tour after the Paris Olympics.

