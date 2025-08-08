  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Paris Olympics 2024
  • "Understand the importance of having a roadmap" - Jordan Chiles pens inspiring message as she launches mentorship platform

"Understand the importance of having a roadmap" - Jordan Chiles pens inspiring message as she launches mentorship platform

By Animesh Pandey
Published Aug 08, 2025 02:43 GMT
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Indiana Fever v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles penned an inspiring message as she launched a mentorship platform. The Olympic champion inaugurated the Shero Athlete Collective alongside fellow gymnasts Zoey Malomo and Simone Rose.

Ad

Chiles shared a series of posts, dedicating the initiative to her deceased aunt, Crystal Oliver. Oliver had passed away in 2023, the same year when the Olympic champion lost her grandfather, Gene Velasquez.

In her opening note for the Shero Athlete Collective, Chiles wrote:

"As the founder of the SHERO Athlete Collective, I hold a special place in my heart for mentoring younger generation. I understand the importance of having a roadmap, a guide that illuminates the path to success that transcends sports."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

In a tribute to her aunt Crystal, Chiles added:

"The SHERO Athlete Collective is not just name; it's a legacy. For me, SHERO holds a special place in my heart, It was a nickname given it by my Auntie Crystal who passed. She was a beacon of strength and resilience, who bravely battled cancer with the spirit of a true warrior."
Ad

Jordan Chiles recently decided not to participate in this year's Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, which are underway in New Orleans.

Jordan Chiles opened up about losing the Olympic bronze medal after controversy

Jordan Chiles talks about the Olympic bronze medal controversy at Paris 2024 [Image Source: Getty]
Jordan Chiles talks about the Olympic bronze medal controversy at Paris 2024 [Image Source: Getty]

Jordan Chiles previously recounted the controversy surrounding her bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year. The 24-year-old talked about how she reacted after losing her medal.

Ad

In an interview with the Sports Illustrated magazine in May 2025, Chiles explained her initial reaction and remarked:

“I was in a car when I found out. You know when something happens and it’s like everything around you disappears and you can hear your own heart beating? Well, I could hear my heart breaking piece by piece. I felt it from the tips of my fingers to my toes.”
Ad

The gymnast added:

“After it happened, I was not ok. I was in the gutter. It was hard, but I eventually had to put it on the back burner so that I could continue to live my life.”

Jordan Chiles was initially placed fifth in the floor exercise event. However, after her coach Cecile Landi appealed for an enquiry, the jury updated the scores, making Chiles the bronze medalist over the original winner, Ana Barbosu of Romania.

The Romanian authorities filed an appeal against the same, alleging that the appeal for enquiry was submitted beyond the stipulated time. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in the Romanians' favor and revoked the medal awarded to Chiles.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications