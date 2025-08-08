"Understand the importance of having a roadmap" - Jordan Chiles pens inspiring message as she launches mentorship platform

Jordan Chiles penned an inspiring message as she launched a mentorship platform. The Olympic champion inaugurated the Shero Athlete Collective alongside fellow gymnasts Zoey Malomo and Simone Rose.Chiles shared a series of posts, dedicating the initiative to her deceased aunt, Crystal Oliver. Oliver had passed away in 2023, the same year when the Olympic champion lost her grandfather, Gene Velasquez.In her opening note for the Shero Athlete Collective, Chiles wrote:&quot;As the founder of the SHERO Athlete Collective, I hold a special place in my heart for mentoring younger generation. I understand the importance of having a roadmap, a guide that illuminates the path to success that transcends sports.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a tribute to her aunt Crystal, Chiles added:&quot;The SHERO Athlete Collective is not just name; it's a legacy. For me, SHERO holds a special place in my heart, It was a nickname given it by my Auntie Crystal who passed. She was a beacon of strength and resilience, who bravely battled cancer with the spirit of a true warrior.&quot;Jordan Chiles recently decided not to participate in this year's Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, which are underway in New Orleans.Jordan Chiles opened up about losing the Olympic bronze medal after controversyJordan Chiles talks about the Olympic bronze medal controversy at Paris 2024 [Image Source: Getty]Jordan Chiles previously recounted the controversy surrounding her bronze medal at the Paris Olympics last year. The 24-year-old talked about how she reacted after losing her medal.In an interview with the Sports Illustrated magazine in May 2025, Chiles explained her initial reaction and remarked:“I was in a car when I found out. You know when something happens and it’s like everything around you disappears and you can hear your own heart beating? Well, I could hear my heart breaking piece by piece. I felt it from the tips of my fingers to my toes.”The gymnast added:“After it happened, I was not ok. I was in the gutter. It was hard, but I eventually had to put it on the back burner so that I could continue to live my life.”Jordan Chiles was initially placed fifth in the floor exercise event. However, after her coach Cecile Landi appealed for an enquiry, the jury updated the scores, making Chiles the bronze medalist over the original winner, Ana Barbosu of Romania. The Romanian authorities filed an appeal against the same, alleging that the appeal for enquiry was submitted beyond the stipulated time. The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in the Romanians' favor and revoked the medal awarded to Chiles.