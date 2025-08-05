Top gymnasts who will miss the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025 ft. Simone Biles

The Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025 are set to get underway this week at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, with nearly 140 artistic gymnasts competing at the competition. It will be held from August 7 to 10, with the Junior Men's and Senior Men's gymnasts competing on Day 1.

While there are stars like Stephen Nedoroscik and Hezly Rivera competing in the championships, a number of top gymnasts will miss this year's tournament.

Simone Biles will not compete at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025

The United States' most recognized gymnast, Simone Biles, will not compete at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025. She has not competed since the Paris 2024 Olympics, having also missed the 2025 U.S Classic this year. She competed at last year's championships, winning a record 9th all-around national title in Texas. At the moment, she is focusing on life outside gymnastics.

Jordan Chiles

Jordan Chiles will also miss the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025, with her last international competition at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won a gold medal. She competed at last year's championships, winning a silver medal in the uneven bars event. She last competed in April at the 2025 NCAA Championships for UCLA, and is looking to rest and recover ahead of the 2026 season.

Suni Lee

Another member of the US women's team, who won a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Suni Lee, has also been absent from competition since last year. Lee is enjoying her time off, looking to take a break from gymnastics and even contemplating retirement. Before competing in Paris, she suffered a lot due to two rare and incurable kidney diseases that affected her ability to train and compete. Her participation in the LA 2028 Olympics still remains uncertain.

Jade Carey

Jade Carey previously shared that she wanted to take a break during the 2025 season after a busy year competing at the Paris Olympics and the NCAA Championships, missing out on the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025. She had a strong season with Oregon State, finishing fourth in the all-around at the 2025 NCAA Championships. She also received the AAI Award for outstanding collegiate gymnast, ending her collegiate career on a high note.

While there are a number of Olympic stars missing from the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships 2025, Hezly Rivera, Stephen Nedoroscik, and Leanne Wong will all be looking to steal the show in what promises to be an exciting event.

