Suni Lee reveals surprise new role at NBA Draft 2025

Suni Lee uploaded a sneak peek of trying her hand in a new role at the NBA Draft 2025 in her latest update. She is currently on a break from gymnastics and is exploring her other interests in New York.

Lee was seen in action during the 2024 Paris Olympics, which saw her deliver notable performances and win three medals. She bagged her first gold medal in the team all-around event and then went on to win two bronze medals in the uneven bars and the individual all-around event.

Following this campaign, the American gymnast decided to take some time off from the sport and is exploring career options after shifting to New York City. While she has been primarily seen working in fashion, recently, Lee surprised herself, her fans and her followers by uploading a picture of herself holding a mic on her Instagram story.

Trending

She posed in front of the NBA Draft banner as an interviewer with Esquire. She interviewed NBA players arriving on the red carpet prior to the 2025 NBA Draft- round one at Barclays Center on June 25 in New York. She added a caption in the story that read:

"Somehow ended up at the draft??? @esquire"

Lee’s Instagram story

A few days before being seen in this new role, Lee shared an emotional update about her iconic Olympic medal-winning moment in Paris, and along with this, she also shared a picture of her beam balance fall.

Suni Lee opened up about her Paris Olympics experience

After bagging three medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Suni Lee made her feelings known about her experience at the event in an interview with Olympics.com. She exuded pride in her performance at the Summer Games, stating that she competed in the event after overcoming multiple problems. Along with this, she also opened up about how she doubted herself, saying:

“I think there’s a lot of things to be proud of this time around, just because I had to overcome so much. There were days where I was fighting demons, and [my coach] Jess [Graba] was just like, ‘You know what? I don’t even know if this is for you anymore.' There were times where he was like, 'Maybe you should just be done here.' I was having the worst times," said Suni Lee.

Comparing her Paris Olympics journey to her Tokyo journey, she added:

"I feel like a lot of it, too, was just kind of finding myself, just because I used to be very introverted. I didn’t want to talk to anybody, like super shy. I think just being around the right people and having my coaches by my side, always joking, laughing with me and making feel comfortable inside the gym and enjoying my time there and me being able to express that I was enjoying my time, helped a lot.”

Suni Lee recently admitted that she is missing gymnastics amid her break from the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More