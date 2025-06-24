Suni Lee gets emotional while recalling Olympic fall and iconic medal-winning moment in Paris

Suni Lee shared highlights of her Olympic stints, from winning the all-around gold in Tokyo to team gold in Paris, besides individual event podiums. Lee also looked back at the balance beam finals in the 2024 edition, in which she fell off the apparatus and missed a podium chance.

Suni Lee, who is currently exploring fashion in New York, forged a successful gymnastics career. She made waves at the elite level since 2019, earning a gold, a silver, and a bronze in the World Championships that year.

In 2021, Suni Lee made the Olympic team for the first time, joining the likes of the greatest, Simone Biles. In the wake of the latter's withdrawal because of twisties, Lee clinched her first all-around gold, alongside team silver and uneven bars bronze. Cut to 2024, she earned bronze in the all-around and anchored the team to gold.

In a recent series of stories on Instagram, the Minnesota native shared highlights of her memorable Olympic campaigns on Olympic Day. She posted a collage of her emotional moments in Tokyo after the massive win, captioning:

"My first Olympics"

Lee's first Olympic feelings; Instagram - @sunisalee

The next story featured the women's team with the silver, followed by lit up faces of the same squad with gold in Paris.

Lee and the women's team at 2021 and 2024 Olympics; Instagram - @sunisalee

She also shared a collage of her podium moments and didn't shy away from posting her balance beam fall as well.

More Olympic moments of Lee; Instagram - @sunisalee

She competed with the Auburn women's gymnastics team at the NCAA level, amassing the balance beam gold and all-around silver in the 2022 Nationals. She ended her college career after being diagnosed with a rare kidney disease.

Suni Lee opened up about her chances of going for another Olympics after Tokyo and Paris

Lee at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee has been exploring different avenues beyond gymnastics, including fashion and brand campaigns. Despite being away from the mat, she didn't end her chances of competing at the 2028 LA Olympics. However, she admitted still being in pain since she has trained for nine hours every day for 18 years.

"This is like the first time in my life where I have been able to even experience actual real-life world problems, just because it's like my whole life has always been gymnastics. I would train nine hours a day, every single day, for 18 years of my life. It was just a lot in my body right now, is still in pain."

She added:

"I already did two feel like don't need another one. Also there was part in my where there I feel like just I do have so much left to like prove not everybody else but to myself."

Lee was named Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2021. She also made her debut with the SI swimsuit issue after her Paris Olympic campaign.

