Suni Lee turns up the glamour in black blazer dress during her Fanatics Fest panel appearance

The prominent artistic gymnast, Suni Lee, has recently shared glimpses of her outlook as she attended the Fanatics Fest in New York City, donning a glamorous black blazer dress. The 2025 Fanatics Fest NYC holds one of the biggest shows featuring notable sports personalities from multiple leagues, along with their fans.

Suni Lee was present in the New York vs. The World panel at Fanatics Fest NYC with New York Giants stars Russell Wilson and wideout Malik Nabers, along with other sports entities. The notable artistic gymnast has moved to New York to pursue her other passions in her life beyond gymnastics, one of which is fashion. The Saint Paul native won one gold and two bronze medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Through her Instagram stories, the three-time World Championship medalist disclosed her look for the event, which featured her mirror selfie as she donned a stylish black blazer dress and another selfie in the same outfit, which she captured while sitting in a car.

Suni Lee also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and captured three medals, including a gold in the all-around event. In her collegiate career, she represented the Auburn Tigers women's gymnastics team and won one gold and one silver medal in the NCAA Championships.

For her significant contribution to the sport of gymnastics, Lee was honoured with the Asia Game Changer Award and was also named in the Time 100 list in 2021.

Suni Lee reflects on her growth beyond gymnastics, facing exhaustion due to the sport and her plans

The elite artistic gymnast appeared in Sephora's makeup video on June 10, 2025. Suni Lee disclosed her thoughts on facing life beyond gymnastics, how the sport took a toll on her body, and her future endeavours.

"This is like the first time in my life where I have been able to even experience actual real-life world problems, just because it's like my whole life has always been gymnastics. I would train nine hours a day, every single day, for 18 years of my life. It was just a lot in my body right now, is still in pain," she shared [8:05 onwards].

She continued,

"I already did two feel like don't need another one. Also there was part in my where there I feel like just I do have so much left to like prove not everybody else but to myself."

Lee was named the Individual Sportswoman of the Year by the Women's Sports Foundation in 2022.

