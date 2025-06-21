"Outta pocket": Suni Lee hilariously reacts as Knicks fan teases her with OG Anunoby dating rumors

New York Knicks fans are not letting go of the OG Anunoby and Suni Lee rumors. The two have been linked together since the NBA star put on a show in front of the Olympic champion at Madison Square Garden in April. The Knicks are out of the playoffs, but the Anunoby-Lee rumors remain alive.
The two-time Olympic gold medalist attended the Fanatics Fest in New York City on Friday. She joined Giants stars Russell Wilson and Malik Nabers on the New York vs. The World discussion. In the middle of Lee’s talk, a Knicks fan interrupted by shouting, “OG!”
Lee paused and laughed after the interruption before saying:
“Outta pocket.”
During the interview, Lee said that she was “sucked” into the New York games this season. She composed herself after the fan’s comment and added that she appreciates the exciting atmosphere at Madison Square Garden.
The rumors surrounding OG Anunoby and Suni Lee started when she appeared for a New York Knicks game in early April. With Lee sitting at courtside, Anunoby lit up the Phoenix Suns with 32 points, including 19 in the third quarter. The versatile forward’s electric performance carried the Knicks to an emphatic 112-98 win.
Lee smiled for the fans when the Madison Square Garden big screen featured her to the crowd. Many promptly linked Anunoby’s sizzling display to her presence.
OG Anunoby had a rough outing the last time Suni Lee attended a Knicks game
OG Anunoby’s New York Knicks teammate Josh Hart urged fans to hope for a Suni Lee appearance in the playoffs. The star gymnast obliged them by going to MSG for Game 2 in the Eastern Conference first-round series between the Knicks and the Pistons.
Lee’s presence at courtside did not have the intended effect on Anunoby, who had a rough game. The forward finished the game with 10 points behind 4-10 shooting, including 0-for-4 from deep. Anunoby also had trouble keeping up with Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham, who erupted for 33 points.
The MSG crowd appreciated Suni Lee for coming to the game, but the Knicks lost 100-94 to their inexperienced but gritty opponents. New York eventually won the series in six games, but Lee did not return to watch OG Anunoby and Co.
