"Given me pride, resilience, and responsibility" - Suni Lee pays heartfelt tribute to Hmong community

The six-time Olympic medalist, Suni Lee, recently received recognition at the Apex for Youth Inspiration Awards Gala in New York City. While giving her motivational and insightful speech, the gymnast also reflected on the pivotal role of her family and community in shaping her successful life.

The three-time World Championship medalist is of Hmong descent, an indigenous group in East Asia and Southeast Asia. During her powerful speech, she spoke about the challenges she faced before the 2024 Paris Olympics and how valiantly she overcame the limitations to achieve success in gymnastics.

Furthermore, she acknowledged and shared gratitude for her parents' struggles and her Hmong community during her speech at the Apex for Youth Inspiration Awards Gala via Elle.

“Being a part of the Hmong community has given me pride, resilience, and responsibility. My parents came here with nothing but a dream to build a better life for their future family, and their sacrifices have shaped me in ways I’m still realizing.”

She continued:

“To leave everything you have ever known to make a new life in a new world where you don’t know the language, where you have no money, no community is a hardship most of us are blessed not to face. Their work ethic, their determination, and their unwavering belief in me have taught me that no challenge is too great if you keep pushing forward.”

The Apex for Youth aids younger Asian Americans who are immigrants or with low-income background. Suni Lee's parents are Yeev Thoj, an associate care manager working in a health insurance company and John Lee, an applications engineer, as per Star Tribune via People Magazine. Her parents left Laos and settled in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lee was raised in Minnesota with her five siblings.

Suni Lee on making her comeback after battling kidney diseases

In November 2022, Suni Lee left her collegiate career with Auburn University due to her health issues and was later diagnosed with two kidney diseases. She continued to compete in between but underwent difficulties due to the diseases which affected her career.

In January 2024, her diseases went into remission with the treatment, and she was able to train for the Paris Olympics. During her interview with the NY Times in July 2024, she had mentioned:

“I didn’t have to be the perfect Suni that everyone was staring at; I could just go there and be plain old Suni again. And whoa, was it a relief.”

The artistic gymnast won one gold medal and two bronze medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics and was a notable member of the Golden Girls, the team which featured gymnast legend Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. The team won the gold medal in the team event.

