Suni Lee gets real as she reveals new obsession amid gymnastics season

Suni Lee revealed that she has been obsessing over the online game Fortnite besides building her own brand. She last competed in gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won gold with the US team and bronze in the uneven bars and all-around.

Lee shifted to New York after her 2024 Olympic campaign and started cultivating her fashion side. She often appears in star-studded events and endorses several skincare, apparel and other brands.

Recently, on her Instagram story, the six-time Olympic medalist shared a picture of her TV screen, sharing how she has been obsessed with the online game Fortnite.

"guysss I've been obsessed with fortnite lately. why is it so fun omg big dubs," she captioned.

On March 21, 2025, Lee shared a frame with YouTuber, IShowSpeed, featuring in the multi-billion dollar Dick's Sporting Goods' campaign. The gymnast playfully challenged the latter for a flip, asking:

"Yo, Speed. You really think you can outflip me."

While Darren Jason Watkins Jr. executed a plain flip, Lee outshined him with a maneuver that threw her out of the store through the ceiling.

Here's the video:

Suni Lee had a disheartening end to her Auburn University college career in the wake of a kidney-related issue. She stayed out of the gymnastics mat for months and even missed paramount events in 2023. She entered the Olympic year with dominant performances at the American Classic, continuing her excellence to secure a spot in her second Olympic edition.

Suni Lee took pride in her success on the gymnastics mat and in proving her doctor wrong

Lee performing on the balance beam at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - (Source: Getty)

Besides teaming up with brands like Kim Kardashian's SKIMS, nail care brand KISS, and others, Suni Lee had a noble cause for joining hands with the American Kidney Fund. Since she battled with a rare kidney disease and persevered, she chose to spread awareness about the same.

Lee expressed pride in silencing her doctors, who initially said she wouldn't be able to compete in gymnastics at such a high level.

"It feels really good. I always find myself having to step back and realize how amazing it is that I'm in this position because I was told I was never going to be able to do gymnastics again, so being able to prove my doctor wrong was probably one of the most amazing experiences," she said, via OK Magazine)

Lee became the Swimsuit Issue cover model for Sports Illustrated, joining the likes of Ilona Maher and Gabby Thomas.

