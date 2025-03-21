"You really think you can outflip me?"- Suni Lee hilariously humbles IShowSpeed in latest multi-billion dollar brand's campaign

Suni Lee recently appeared with the YouTuber IShowSpeed in the latest ad campaign of the multi-billion dollar brand (via Forbes) Dick's Sporting Goods, challenging him for a flip face-off. Along with Lee, the famous YouTuber faced off against several other top-notch sports personalities, including Tom Brady and Kevin Durant.

This ad campaign was released on Thursday, March 20, on Instagram. In it, IShowSpeed (Darren Jason Watkins) was seen shopping for shoes while facing challenges from several athletes. The first clip of the video showed Durant challenging Watkins by dunking into the basket.

Lee then popped out of a poster by doing a flip and challenged IShowSpeed to outflip her. The ace gymnast said:

"Yo, Speed. You really think you can outflip me."

Right after this, IShow Speed did a normal flip. Laughing at him, Lee did a flip, where she went out of the store by breaking the ceiling. After her, the famous YouTuber also faced off against NFL great Tom Brady, who made an entrance on a goat. Here is the video:

Suni Lee had been away from gymnastics for seven months after the Paris Olympics, where she won three medals, including one gold and two bronze. She clinched the gold medal in the team all-around event, where she and her team scored 171.296 points. She won two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars events.

Following this campaign, Lee has been actively engaged in the fashion world and attended several fashion shows.

Suni Lee opened up about finding herself outside gymnastics

After her Paris Olympics campaign, Suni Lee appeared in an interview with Glamour magazine, revealing her identity outside of gymnastics. She opened up about what she thinks of herself when not inside the gym. Lee said that she wants to explore more than gymnastics and finds fashion a good way to express herself. Calling herself fun and brave, she said:

“It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics? She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself."

In the same interview, she also made her feelings known about competing at the 2028 LA Olympics, revealing that she wants to get everything she deserves at the Games.

“I don’t think I would want there to be a huge story. I’d just want to work my butt off in the gym every single day and get everything that I deserved at the Olympics.”

Suni Lee recently shared the harsh reality of returning to the gym after a seven-month hiatus following the Paris Olympics. The gymnast revealed she felt bored when she went to the gym.

