Suni Lee shares glammed-up look after attending New York Knicks game

Prominent artistic gymnast, Suni Lee, recently shared a glamorous selfie, showcasing her close-up profile after attending the New York Knicks game. The six-time Olympic medalist and former Auburn Tigers gymnastics team member shared her picture through her Instagram post.

On April 7, the two-time Olympian attended an NBA game between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns. She was dressed in a black blazer with an Olympic pendant. Apart from her professional gymnastics career, Lee also focuses on her other endeavors, such as fashion. Through her Instagram post, the artistic gymnast showcased her selfie, featuring her elegant look.

She shared her thoughts with a heart emoji:

“🖤”

Screenshot of Suni Lee's Instagram post | Credits: IG/sunisalee

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Lee won two bronze medals in the all-around and uneven bars events. She clinched the gold medal in the team all-around event and was one of the notable members of the "Golden Girls" team that included the most decorated artistic gymnast, Simone Biles, along with three-time Olympic medalist Jade Carey, two-time Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles, and two-time World Junior Championship medalist Hezly Rivera.

Along with her Olympic feats, the artistic gymnast has a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal from the World Championships. The Minnesota native has also won an NCAA Championship title in the balance beam event.

Suni Lee reflects on receiving a heartwarming welcome after her 2024 Olympic success

Suni Lee at the Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 6 - Source: Getty

Notable gymnast, Suni Lee, is of Hmong descent, who are an indigenous group in Southeast Asia and East Asia. Her parents are Yeev Thoj and John Lee, who left Laos and settled in the United States in Saint Paul, Minnesota. She was raised with her five siblings.

During her interview with Elle in July 2024, she shared her thoughts on receiving a celebratory welcome by her family and community after her 2024 Paris Olympics feats. She said:

“After the Olympics, I was welcomed home with a parade with all of my family, and just a lot of the Asian community in Minnesota, so it was really heartwarming. They’ve done so much for me, so I was super, super grateful to be able to see everybody’s faces, and know that they all support me for me, not just a gold medal.”

In 2021, Lee was named the Female Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated and also received the Asia Game Changer Award. In 2022, she was named Sportswoman of the Year by Women's Sports Foundation.

