Suni Lee turns heads in a black blazer as she meets Jordyn Woods during latest New York Knicks game

Suni Lee turned up the glamour in a chic outfit during her recent attendance at the NBA game, where she met the American model Jordyn Woods. The gymnast went to Madison Square Garden on April 7, 2025, to enjoy the showdown between the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns.

Lee wrapped up her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics, where she won three medals, and is currently in her off-season. The American has been frequently sharing updates of her downtime, uploading glimpses of all the activities she has been enjoying outside of the gym. She attended fashion shows, spent quality time with family, and more, and most recently, she shared a sneak peek of her visit to the NBA game.

Lee shared a few pictures of her sitting in the audience on her Instagram handle. She donned a black blazer and embraced the look by wearing a silver pendant of the Olympics' logo. Along with this, she also uploaded a picture with Jordyn Woods, who is an American model and socialite and is also the CEO and founder of the clothing brand Woods by Jordyn. The post's caption read:

"Night in the garden💛"

Suni Lee recently began her training for the 2025 gymnastics season and made her way to the gym for the first time after the Paris Olympics. After experiencing a hiatus of almost seven months, Lee opened up about the harsh reality of her return by sharing a video on her Instagram story, giving a sneak peek of her training on the bars and writing:

"Was feeling bored so I went into the gym for the first time since the Olympics, about 7 months ago?? And I caught the first yeager i tried 😭, my shoulders are doneeee for after this."

When Suni Lee made her feelings known about her victory at the Paris Olympics

American gymnast, Lee- Source: Getty

Suni Lee delivered a stellar performance during the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she won a gold medal in the team all-around event with her team Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Hezley Rivera, and others. She also clinched two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars events.

Days after concluding this staunch campaign, Lee appeared in an interview with Glamour magazine in October 2024, where she expressed her happiness at qualifying for the Games. The gymnast also opened up about how she has been in a better place after this campaign, and reflecting upon how it has affected her in a positive way, she said,

"That wasn’t how I wanted to end my Olympics in Paris, and I was a little disappointed, but at the end of the day, I was super proud of myself because I made it to the Olympics,” Suni Lee said. “I didn’t even think that I was going to be here.I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened. Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best."

Suni Lee recently met Diesel's president, Renzo Rosso, at the Milan Fashion Week while donning a stunning Diesel outfit.

