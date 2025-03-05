Suni Lee shares hilarious glimpse of online “work meeting” while displaying her impressive gymnastics skills

Suni Lee shared an amusing sneak peek of her online working meetings while showing off her gymnastics skills. She concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics.

Lee is in her off-season and frequently shares her downtime shenanigans on social media. She frequently showcased how her work meetings take place by sharing a video on her Instagram story. It was a hilarious screen recording of her meeting where, amid the conversation, Lee showed her gymnastics skills, and others appreciated her while giggling together.

The story's caption read:

"Hahahaha this is what work meetings consist of," wrote Suni Lee.

Lee’s Instagram story

A few days ahead of this, Lee attended the star-studded Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week kickoff party on February 7. She turned heads in a cute floral dress during her visit to the Crane Club. She shared a post on her Instagram handle, sharing more pictures from her recent outings along with the fashion week party pictures, and wrote in the caption:

"As of late."

The American gymnast bagged three medals at the Paris Olympics, including one gold medal in the team all-around event and two bronze medals in the individual all-around and uneven bars events.

Suni Lee opened up about her triumph at the Paris Olympics

American gymnast, Sunisa Lee - Source: Getty

After taking a hiatus from gymnastics because of her kidney disease, Suni Lee delivered some of her most significant performances in the Paris Olympics. Months after nabbing three medals in Paris, she sat for an interview with Glamour in October 2024, where she beamed in pride for making it to the 2024 Summer Games and opened up about being in a better place, both mentally and physically.

"That wasn’t how I wanted to end my Olympics in Paris, and I was a little disappointed, but at the end of the day, I was super proud of myself because I made it to the Olympics. I didn’t even think that I was going to be here. I’m at such a better place in my life, not even just physically but mentally, to where I can accept everything that’s happened. Not many people get to come here twice and compete with the best of the best," said Suni Lee.

In the same interview, Lee also spoke about the possibilities of competing in the upcoming 2028 LA Olympics. Revealing her wish to be healthy and keep performing, she said:

"I don’t think I would want there to be a huge story. I’d just want to work my butt off in the gym every single day and get everything that I deserved at the Olympics. You know? It shouldn’t be deeper than that. I don’t need any more adversity. I don’t want people to feel bad for me. I just want to go into the gym and work hard.”

Suni Lee has won a total of six Olympic medals in her career, including three from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and three from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

