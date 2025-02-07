Suni Lee stuns in colorful floral dress, shares glimpses of her 'life of late' as she explores opportunities beyond gymnastics

Suni Lee shared some glimpses of her engagements beyond gymnastics. The two-time Olympian has been enjoying downtime after her successful Paris Games exploits.

Lee, the US gymnast who clinched three medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, relocated from Minnesota to New York to explore fashion-related opportunities. Since the conclusion of the Games, the 21-year-old has been attending events like the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and busying herself with brand campaigns.

Lately, she graced the star-studded Saks Fifth Avenue New York Fashion Week kickoff party at Crane Club and even touched down in a basketball game with her friends. Suni Lee compiled photos from her recent outings and posted them on her Instagram, captioning:

"as of late"

The first picture was from the New York Fashion Week kickoff party, which Lee attended in a floral tube mini dress styled by Brian Meller. She next shared a champagne tower at the Saks event, followed by her picture at a basketball game. The six-time Olympic medalist also posted a group picture with her friends from the game.

Lee once hinted at her interest in a future in the fashion industry. Speaking candidly to Glamour magazine, she asked herself what her identity was beyond being a gymnast.

"It’s always just been gymnastics, gymnastics, gymnastics, whereas right now it’s like, Who is Suni outside gymnastics?”

She answered her question, saying:

“She’s fun, she’s energetic, outgoing, very brave. But not a lot of people see that, and it’s something that I want to expand on more. I think fashion can be a really good way to express yourself.”

Lee was part of the Tommy Hilfiger and Prada collection at the 2024 New York Fashion Week after appearing at the US Open finals in the Big Apple.

Suni Lee once hinted at her appearance at the next Olympic edition

Suni Lee reacts during the uneven bars finals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee suffered from a rare kidney-related issue in 2023, sitting out of major competitions like the World Championships. Amid her recovery, she faced difficulty resuming training because her swollen feet and fingers prevented her from maneuvering at her best. However, the three-time world medalist persevered and returned to the mat at the 2024 Winter Cup in the lead-up to the Summer Olympics.

In an interview with Glamour magazine in October 2024, Lee hinted about her LA Olympic appearance but didn't want it to be a hero's journey. Rather, she wished to be healthy and perform without garnering any sympathy from the crowd.

"I don’t think I would want there to be a huge story. I’d just want to work my butt off in the gym every single day and get everything that I deserved at the Olympics. You know? It shouldn’t be deeper than that. I don’t need any more adversity. I don’t want people to feel bad for me. I just want to go into the gym and work hard.”

Suni Lee made it to the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year roster alongside great personalities. She even met Beyonce at the Awards in New York City.

