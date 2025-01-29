Suni Lee hilariously reacts to fans rallying in support in poetic ways ahead of the 2025 gymnastics season

Suni Lee hilariously reacted to fans rallying in support in poetic ways while addressing the 'haters'. Lee has been enjoying her fashion side since the conclusion of the Paris Olympics but hasn't yet confirmed her next gymnastic event.

Lee prematurely ended her Auburn Gymnastics career in the wake of kidney-related issues, which also sidelined her for most of the 2024 season. She returned to the 2024 Winter Cup, leading up to the Paris Olympics. In the latter event, Lee contributed scores to the team's gold redemption and won bronze in the individual all-around and uneven bars.

Lee's off-mat exploits included special appearances at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, the New York Fashion Week, brand campaigns with Lulemon and Sports Illustrated, and others.

While the six-time Olympic medalist hasn't hinted at her gymnastic schedule in 2025, she has been blossoming on the social media forum. In a recent Instagram story, the gymnast shared a screengrab of two fans supporting her in poetic ways. The first fan wrote:

"If you hate Suni Lee, I fully believe you hate fun, laughter, joy, feeling rays of sunshine on your face... feeling the breeze in your hair."

Another fan chimed in and added:

"Feeling the rain on your skin.. Drenching yourself in words unspoken... Living your life with arms wide open.."

Amused at the fun exchange, Suni Lee captioned her story with two laughing emojis.

Suni Lee reacts to fan comments; Instagram - @sunisalee

The fashion enthusiast expressed excitement in her following Instagram story, flaunting the skincare palettes she received from Hailey Beiber's brand, Rhode Skin.

"u guyssss I've been waiting for this. Omg I'm too excited."

Suni Lee in awe of Hailey Beiber's brand products; Instagram - @sunisalee

Suni Lee left the chances of her competing at the 2028 LA Olympics hanging in the air

Lee looks on at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Artistic Gymnastics - (Source: Getty)

Suni Lee, who fought her way back to the gymnastics mat after a serious kidney-related ailment, shifted to New York City after amassing three medals at the 2024 Paris Games. After relocating, she attended the Glamour Women of the Year event, sharing a frame with the iconic Beyonce.

When asked about her probable appearance in the next Olympic edition, the gymnast shared she hasn't had the time to take in her 2024 success, thus unsure of what holds in the future. (via People)

"I'm just living my life. I've never really been without gymnastics, so this is completely brand new to me, and I'm still figuring out a routine and learning all the places, but it's been really fun.”

Lee was the all-around champion at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after Simone Biles withdrew, citing 'twisties'.

