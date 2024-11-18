Suni Lee gets emotional as she reflects on her resilience after kidney disease and victorious appearance at the Paris Olympics

Suni Lee emotionally took pride in her resilience in 2024 after a challenging 2023 season marred by a rare kidney-related issue. Lee competed in her second Games outing in Paris, winning gold in the team competition and bronze in the all-around and uneven bars.

Suni Lee, 21, became the first American of Asian descent to win the all-around gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after her teammate Simone Biles withdrew due to 'twisties'. She also amassed silver in the team event and bronze in the uneven bars. She entered the Paris gates in her second Olympic edition to redeem the top spot alongside her Tokyo Olympic teammates, Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey.

After her success in the French capital, Lee's off-mat exploits included a special attendance at the New York Fashion Week, sharing a frame with Beyonce at the 'Glamour' Women of the Year gala, debuting for Sports Illustrated on its 2025 Swimsuit fold, among others.

On November 17, 2025, Lee took to her Instagram story to express pride in herself for persevering despite a tough 2023 season. She also shouted out to her close ones who helped her in her journey.

"Being emotional but sitting in my apt thinking about everything I've been through this year and I'm so proud of myself for never giving up. I'm so blessed to be able to live this amazing life with the most amazing people surrounded by me," her caption read.

Suni Lee taking pride in herself for never giving up; Instagram - @sunisalee

In another post, she expressed anticipation over Christmas, calling it her 'favorite time of the year'. She was seen arranging her pillows, lighting Christman-themed scented candles, and posing in a red co-ord set.

"My little peaceful life. Also, the upside down pillow is killing me."

Suni Lee expressing anticipation for Christmas; Instagram - @sunisalee

Suni Lee on her LA Olympics expectations - "I don't need any more adversity"

Suni Lee after her balance beam finals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. - (Source: Getty)

Since the double Olympian dealt with a kidney issue through the months before marking her gymnastics return, people looked up to her for a resilient journey. However, Lee wouldn't like anything like that to happen before the LA Olympics and wished for a low-key season with rigorous practice sessions at the gym.

"I’d just want to work my butt off in the gym every single day and get everything that I deserved at the Olympics. You know? It shouldn’t be deeper than that. I don’t need any more adversity. I don’t want people to feel bad for me. I just want to go into the gym and work hard.” (via Glamour)

Beyond gymnastics, Lee wished to explore the fashion world, as shared with Glamour, since it can be a good way to express oneself.

