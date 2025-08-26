  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "We're still waiting for the decision"- USA Gymnastics President rings bells for verdict on Jordan Chiles' controversial Paris Olympics bronze medal 

"We're still waiting for the decision"- USA Gymnastics President rings bells for verdict on Jordan Chiles' controversial Paris Olympics bronze medal 

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Aug 26, 2025 02:26 GMT
Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Jordan Chiles competes in Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

USAG President spoke about Jordan Chiles' ongoing appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland. The American athlete's appearance in the women's floor final at the Paris Olympics erupted in a huge controversy after Chiles was given the bronze medal during the medal ceremony, but it was reinstated to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu after an inquiry conducted by the Court of Arbitration of Sport.

Ad

Jordan Chiles marched into her second consecutive Olympic Games in Paris and competed in all four apparatuses in the women's all-around and finished fourth overall in the qualifying round. She could not advance to the finals due to the limitations of having a maximum of two gymnasts from the same nation in the finals. She then competed in the women's team event and played an integral role in helping Team USA win the gold medal in the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The 24-year-old made her next appearance in the floor exercise final and initially finished fifth; however, Team USA's coach, Cecile Landi, submitted an appeal for Jordan Chiles' score, which was accepted after an inquiry, and her overall score was raised by one-tenth, leading her to win the bronze medal.

Moments later, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation had appealed the decision, stating that Team USA's appeal was submitted after the one-minute deadline. After an inquiry by the CAS, it was ruled that Team USA made the appeal four seconds after the deadline, thereby reinstating the bronze medal to Ana Bărbosu of Romania.

Ad

USA Gymnastics had appealed the CAS ruling once again; however, the request for reconsideration was declined. Jordan Chiles filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland on September 16, 2025. It has almost been a year since the American gymnast filed an appeal, and the President of USA Gymnastics, Li Li Leung, spoke about the appeal and shared that the decision was taking longer than they expected. Leung shared that they were waiting for an update on the status of the case, just like Chiles' fans and supporters.

Ad
"It has taken longer than we expected for the Swiss tribunal to come out with a decision, but we're still waiting for the decision. Just like everyone else is," she said.
Ad

Jordan Chiles opens up about making another Olympic appearance

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty
Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles spoke about her future plans in an interview with People.com. The American gymnast weighed in on competing at the upcoming LA Olympics in 2028 and shared that it was something that she often thinks about.

Ad

Moreover, Chiles expressed that right after her appearance at the Paris Olympics, she competed in the NCAA championships and will be following a similar approach while navigating her future gymnastics appearances.

“It’s on my mind. It’s not something that I just let go of. Obviously, you know, I just did Paris and I went straight into school. So, I think being able to just take it day-by-day, month-by-month, and year-by-year," she said.

Jordan Chiles hoped to continue her pursuits for greatness as a gymnast to inspire the upcoming generations.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications