"We're still waiting for the decision"- USA Gymnastics President rings bells for verdict on Jordan Chiles' controversial Paris Olympics bronze medal 

USAG President spoke about Jordan Chiles' ongoing appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland. The American athlete's appearance in the women's floor final at the Paris Olympics erupted in a huge controversy after Chiles was given the bronze medal during the medal ceremony, but it was reinstated to Romanian gymnast Ana Bărbosu after an inquiry conducted by the Court of Arbitration of Sport.Jordan Chiles marched into her second consecutive Olympic Games in Paris and competed in all four apparatuses in the women's all-around and finished fourth overall in the qualifying round. She could not advance to the finals due to the limitations of having a maximum of two gymnasts from the same nation in the finals. She then competed in the women's team event and played an integral role in helping Team USA win the gold medal in the event.The 24-year-old made her next appearance in the floor exercise final and initially finished fifth; however, Team USA's coach, Cecile Landi, submitted an appeal for Jordan Chiles' score, which was accepted after an inquiry, and her overall score was raised by one-tenth, leading her to win the bronze medal.Moments later, the Romanian Gymnastics Federation had appealed the decision, stating that Team USA's appeal was submitted after the one-minute deadline. After an inquiry by the CAS, it was ruled that Team USA made the appeal four seconds after the deadline, thereby reinstating the bronze medal to Ana Bărbosu of Romania.USA Gymnastics had appealed the CAS ruling once again; however, the request for reconsideration was declined. Jordan Chiles filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland on September 16, 2025. It has almost been a year since the American gymnast filed an appeal, and the President of USA Gymnastics, Li Li Leung, spoke about the appeal and shared that the decision was taking longer than they expected. Leung shared that they were waiting for an update on the status of the case, just like Chiles' fans and supporters.&quot;It has taken longer than we expected for the Swiss tribunal to come out with a decision, but we're still waiting for the decision. Just like everyone else is,&quot; she said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJordan Chiles opens up about making another Olympic appearanceArtistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 10 - Source: GettyJordan Chiles spoke about her future plans in an interview with People.com. The American gymnast weighed in on competing at the upcoming LA Olympics in 2028 and shared that it was something that she often thinks about.Moreover, Chiles expressed that right after her appearance at the Paris Olympics, she competed in the NCAA championships and will be following a similar approach while navigating her future gymnastics appearances.“It’s on my mind. It’s not something that I just let go of. Obviously, you know, I just did Paris and I went straight into school. So, I think being able to just take it day-by-day, month-by-month, and year-by-year,&quot; she said.Jordan Chiles hoped to continue her pursuits for greatness as a gymnast to inspire the upcoming generations.