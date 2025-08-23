Jordan Chiles poses in cut-out animal print dress in bold photoshoot 

Jordan Chiles was recently seen posing for a photoshoot in a bold animal print dress. Following her Paris Olympics appearance, Chiles competed in the 2025 NCAA Championships. Since then, she has been dormant from the competition mat. The American gymnast has been exploring other avenues, including attending social events, collaborating with brands, and indulging in quick vacations. She recently posed for a brand in a bright yellow dress that featured animal print. The full-sleeve long dress also had two huge and bold cuts on both sides of her hips. She paired the look with huge green emerald earrings, multiple diamond-studded neckpieces, and a ring. Chiles completed the look with her signature long and unique nails. Sharing the pictures on social media, she wrote:&quot;Cheetah….leopard, you pick they both fierce 👀💚&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlong with her striking outfit, Chiles also opted for a unique hairstyle done by her sister Jazmin, who is the gymnast's makeup artist and hairstylist. The Olympic medalist's sister owns a salon, Hair Goals by Jazmin Dominique, which she opened in 2020. Jazmin often accompanies the American gymnast to her competitions, cheering from the sidelines. She was present at the Paris Olympics Games to support Chiles along with her other family members. &quot;I’m not leaving the Bruins&quot; - Jordan Chiles opens up on her senior year at the UCLA Bruins Jordan Chiles attends the game between the Seattle Storm and the Indiana Fever in Seattle, Washington.. (Photo by Getty Images)Jordan Chiles competed in her junior year for the UCLA Bruins at the 2025 NCAA Championships. She dominated the uneven bars after scoring 9.9750 points. The feat marked Chiles' second consecutive victory in the event. It is also her third NCAA title overall. After dominating the event, Chiles expressed her joy and showed anticipation for her senior year, stating she would be back at UCLA Bruins.“I’m ready. I’m definitely ready to go into next season,” said Chiles. “Yes, I’m coming back. I’m not leaving the Bruins. I definitely can’t wait to see how my senior year turns out.” (via olympics.com)Chiles became the first gymnast to win a back-to-back victory in the uneven bars at the NCAA Championships. The Olympian won her first NCAA title in the event at the 2023 edition. At the same Championships, she also won the floor exercise event. The UCLA Bruins settled in second place at the 2025 NCAA Championships after posting 197.6125 points, and followed Oklahoma (198.0125 points).