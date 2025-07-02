Jordan Chiles shares glimpses of recent stunning outfits, including her SI Swimsuit appearance

Jordan Chiles shared a couple of glimpses of her recent stunning outfits, including her SI Swimsuit appearance. The Olympic champion gymnast was one of the select few models who posed for the cover shoot alongside Lauren Chan, Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher, etc.

The 24-year-old gymnast uploaded several photos of her recent appearances on her Instagram profile. The post also included a video of her performing some skills on the uneven bars.

Chiles captioned the Instagram post:

"A girl in many forms!!! Life lately 😜💋❤️ p.s my hat is from @h0llyw00ds.hats for people wondering!!"

In an interview with Variety magazine, Chiles previously mentioned why she wishes to be recognized as more than just an Olympian.

“You go on my social media, you’re gonna know I’m a dog mom. You’re gonna know that I love fashion. I don’t want you just to think of me as Jordan Chiles, a two-time Olympian who did this, that and the other in gymnastics. I would like for you to understand that I like watching other sports. I would like for you to understand that Uber Eats is literally the only app I have on my phone,” she said.

Jordan Chiles was last seen in action at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. She had led her team, the UCLA Bruins, to the finals, where they finished as runners-up overall.

Jordan Chiles shares a message for the younger generation

Jordan Chiles talks about her message for the young generation [Image Source: Getty]

Jordan Chiles recently shared her message for the young generation. In her interview with the SI Swimsuit magazine, the Olympic champion gymnast mentioned:

“I think the thing that I would love to see is when you’re at a young age, using your voice. That was one thing that I tried doing, but it wasn’t being heard. ‘You’re just saying this because,’ you know, ‘you have an attitude,’ or something like that, and it was like, ‘No, I’m actually going through these phases of my life. And I would like for you to at least listen. You don’t have to give me feedback or anything like that, but at least listen."

The gymnast added:

“So yeah, I just want them to know that you can use your voice at any point in time, whether somebody’s listening or not. But as long as you can get it out and feel like you can look back and be like, ‘I’m happy I used my voice because I wouldn’t be where I am right now,’ then go for it. Because that’s what I wish I did."

Jordan Chiles won an Olympic gold medal in the team all-around event at the Paris Olympics. The 24-year-old gymnast will now aim for a brilliant performance at the FIG World Championships, which will be held in Jakarta in October 2025.

