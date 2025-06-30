Jordan Chiles reacts as WNBA makes major announcement involving Detroit

Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles expressed her excitement after the WNBA announced its return to Detroit. On June 30, the WNBA revealed that new franchises will launch in Cleveland (2028), Detroit (2029) and Philadelphia (2030), increasing the league’s total to 18 teams.

Chiles is one of the most prominent gymnasts in the nation and has often shown her support for WNBA players. She has attended multiple WNBA games, most recently the matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics held at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Detroit has previously hosted a WNBA team. The Detroit Shock played in the league from 1998 until 2009. After the 2009 season, the franchise relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, becoming the Tulsa Shock, which later became today’s Dallas Wings.

Following the announcement, the Detroit Pistons shared news of the WNBA’s return to the city. The gymnast couldn’t contain her excitement and reshared the Pistons’ post, writing:

“Keep it coming @wnba”

Jordan Chiles shares a close bond with WNBA star A’ja Wilson and often shows up to support her games. The American gymnast is also close friends with UConn standout Paige Bueckers and was spotted attending WNBA games with her. Back in April, Chiles congratulated Bueckers on being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Jordan Chiles shares a strong message to the younger generation

Jordan Chiles at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles has been keeping herself busy after the conclusion of her 2025 gymnastics season with the UCLA Bruins. She appeared as a presenter at the 2025 American Music Awards, attended the BET Awards earlier this month and was also featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine alongside Olivia Dunne, Salma Hayek and Lauren Chan.

In an interview with SI Swimsuit in May, the 24-year-old reflected on encouraging young athletes to speak up and voice their opinions.

“I think the thing that I would love to see is when you’re at a young age, using your voice. That was one thing that I tried doing, but it wasn’t being heard. ‘You’re just saying this because,’ you know, ‘you have an attitude,’ or something like that, and it was like, ‘No, I’m actually going through these phases of my life. And I would like for you to at least listen. You don’t have to give me feedback or anything like that, but at least listen," Jordan Chiles said.

“So yeah, I just want them to know that you can use your voice at any point in time, whether somebody’s listening or not. But as long as you can get it out and feel like you can look back and be like, ‘I’m happy I used my voice because I wouldn’t be where I am right now,’ then go for it. Because that’s what I wish I did,” she added.

Jordan Chiles helped the UCLA Bruins finish as runners-up in the 2025 NCAA Championships and claimed individual gold in the uneven bars.

