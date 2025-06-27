American gymnast Jordan Chiles made a courtside appearance at the WNBA team Las Vegas Aces' game against the Washington Mystics, held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chiles shares a close relationship with A'ja Wilson, who is one of the star players on the Aces squad. The gymnast has made public appearances at WNBA games on multiple occasions.

Jordan Chiles is regarded as one of the top gymnasts in the nation. Chiles made her breakthrough ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, when she secured her spot on the United States Olympic team. She replaced Simone Biles in the women's team final, helping them claim the silver medal. Chiles would go on to help the U.S. team win the gold medal at Paris 2024, establishing herself as an integral part of the team.

In a story shared on Instagram, Chiles showed her point of view from the courtside.

"Let's go @lvaces___"

Still taken from Chiles' Instagram (source: @jordanchiles/Instagram)

Chiles can also be seen courtside here:

Jordan Chiles was named after basketball legend Michael Jordan, with the NBA Hall of Famer even sending Chiles a good luck message ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Jordan Chiles says she was 'devastated' after her bronze medal got revoked in Paris

Jordan Chiles had her bronze medal revoked at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles previously revealed how she felt after her bronze medal was revoked in the floor exercise at the Paris 2024. After finishing fifth in the final, Chiles and her coach appealed her score, which led to her moving up and claiming the bronze medal. However, after the Romanian Olympic Committee argued that her coach filed the appeal after the 1-minute deadline, the Court of Arbitration for Sport agreed and eventually requested Chiles to return the medal.

In an interview with NPR, Chiles said:

"I was devastated. I was crying. I felt like every single time I would accomplish something, something would be stripped away from me. And I had a part in my book, I explain that the same thing happened to me at a younger age when I got an award and it got stripped away from me. So to me, it was like a full circle moment. My life had kind of spiraled. It was just a very hard moment. And I never knew that I was going to have to go through that."

The bronze medal was given to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu later, with Chile and the United States team still challenging the decision.

