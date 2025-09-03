"I don't know if my training for gymnastics is going to help"- Jordan Chiles trusts her work ethic as she joins DWTS Season 34 cast

Jordan Chiles remained unsure about how her gymnastics training would help her with dancing training on Dancing With the Stars, season 34. The Olympian will partner with Ezra Sosa in the 34th edition of the dancing reality show, premiering on September 16, 2025. Jordan Chiles has consistently won hearts with her flips, especially during her floor routines. She often added pop elements and stepped up her leotard game, and even incorporated Prince and Beyoncé in her performances. Now, coming off winning the uneven bars National title at the 2025 NCAA Championships, the 24-year-old is prepared to turn more heads in the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. She joined the star-studded roster alongside other celebrities, like Andy Richter, Scott Hoying, Jen Affleck, Alix Earle, Corey Feldman, and Robert Erwin, among others. Partnering with Ezra Sosa, Jordan Chiles will vie to be the third gymnast after Shawn Mendes and Laurie Hernandez to claim the title. In a recent conversation with Good Morning America host Lara Spencer, when asked about how she would bring her gymnastics training to the dancing stage, the Olympian sounded unsure. But she assured that work ethic and confidence would be the foundation, as always, saying:&quot;I don't know if my training for gymnastics is really going to help too much with the training of dancing but I definitely can say that, work ethic and the part that I feel confident, is there.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe also added that she would incorporate gymnastics flips and tricks into her dance routines, all with the help and consent of her partner, Ezra Sosa. &quot;What I'm very best known for is the flips so I'm just hoping, you know, just incorporating that as best as I can.&quot;Chiles was an integral part of the gold-winning women's gymnastics team at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Jordan Chiles once shared how her performances embody the term 'artistic gymnastics' Chiles at the Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - (Source: Getty)Jordan Chiles, who always leaned to cartwheels and handstands, began her gymnastics journey at 6 or 7. She achieved her elite status at 11 and competed at multiple national and global competitions. But what made her standout from the other gymnasts was the entertaining aspect of her routines. &quot;There needs to be the art side of it, that's why it's called artistic gymnastics.I like to entertain. I’ve been an entertainer ever since I was young ... I think I’m an artist. It's something that was given to me by God, like my gift. Why not use it to the best of my ability? It’s my personality. I’m very outgoing.&quot; (via NBC News)Chiles also won the floor bronze at the Paris Games after a score upgrade but she lost it to Ana Barbosu after an extended ordeal with the governing bodies.