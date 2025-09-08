Olivia Dunne poses in slicked back 'Rapunzel' hair while turning up the glamor in all black Dolce & Gabbana outfit at VMAs

Olivia Dunne recently turned up the glamour as she attended the 2025 VMAs. The youngster posed in slicked back ‘Rapunzel’ hair and donned an all black Dolce & Gabbana outfit for the occasion.

Ad

Dunne is best known as a gymnast. The 22-year-old competed for Team USA during her junior years. After an injury put an end to her Olympic dreams, she turned her focus to NCAA gymnastics. For her collegiate career, the American joined the Louisiana State University and she soon found fame on social media as she began sharing glimpses of her life as a student-athlete.

While Olivia Dunne has since retired from gymnastics, she continues to enjoy a large following. Most recently, she gave fans a glimpse of her outfit for the VMAs on her Instagram story. In the picture, Dunne has donned an all black Dolce & Gabbana outfit, which she accessorised with a pair of black Jimmy Choos and a black purse. In another story, the youngster shared a snap of her long, blonde ‘Rapunzel hair’.

Ad

Trending

Via @livvydunne on Instagram

Olivia Dunne shares how red carpet events and runway shows helped her deal with her gymnastics retirement

Dunne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (Image Source: Getty)

Olivia Dunne joined the LSU Tigers in 2020. Having the option of an extra year of eligibility due to the Covid 19 pandemic, she went on to compete for the team for the next five years, winning a national championship with them in 2024.

Ad

Dunne called time on her gymnastics career earlier this year, and in an interview with USA Today she revealed how her commitments to brands, red carpets events, and runway shows helped her deal with her retirement, saying,

“I think the transition from being a D1 athlete, any sport to no longer doing your, you know, passion, I think that is a very hard transition. But for me, luckily, I had a lot of obligations outside of gymnastics. So, working with brands like Invisalign or, you know, being able to do these red carpets or runway shows, I think it's kind of been a good transition for me, but it's definitely weird not having that part of my life anymore.”

Ad

She went on to add that she would always be a gymnast ‘at heart’ explaining,

“Gymnastics consumed so much of my childhood, so to no longer do it anymore is crazy. It really is. But I may not be doing gymnastics anymore, but the gymnastics will never leave me. I will always be a gymnast at heart.”

Since retiring from gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has appeared on the cover of SI Swimsuit and walked the runway for the brand. In the midst of her busy schedule, she had also found time to support her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, at his MLB games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More