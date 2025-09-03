"I know ball" - Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, puts NIL critics in their place with fiery comeback

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has once again offered a reality check to her detractors in reference to her Name, Image and Likeness deals. The former LSU gymnast was one of the highest-earning college female athletes, with her last noted valuation around $4.5 million (via On3).Despite cracking so many NIL deals, some have questioned her knowledge of the game and place in the NIL spotlight. She responded to them with a post on social media.On Tuesday, Dunne posted three photos, with overlay messages in each of them. In the first story, she wrote:&quot;When they're talking about NIL thinking I don't know ball.&quot;In the second image, she mentioned &quot;...&quot; to suggest that she was thinking about how to get back against those trolls. In her last image, she posted pictures from her NIL collaborations with several big brands to suggest that she knows more about NIL despite what many think. In a sarcastic message, Dunne wrote:&quot;I know ball.&quot;View on TikTokPaul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's lucrative NIL portfolioAccording to ESPN, Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning college athlete, with rich brand deals with several big brands, taking her NIL valuation over $4.1 million. She's the No. 1 among women and No. 4 overall across all NCAA athletes, trailing only names like Arch Manning, Cooper Flagg and Carson Beck.Some of her most notable NIL deals include partnerships with Vuori, Nautica, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, Body Armor, American Eagle Outfitters, Caktus.AI, Omaha Productions, Grubhub and ESPN. She featured on the cover of 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.Earlier this year, Dunne became an ambassador for Crocs’ Bae and Classics lines. In May 2024, she secured a landmark multi-million-dollar partnership with Passes, a content monetization platform.In 2023, she signed with Accelarator Active Energy, joining several A-listers like Travis Kelce to promote the brand. Her partnership with the brand led to the launch of her own signature flavor, “Livvy’s Cotton Candy,” featuring custom cans available on Amazon and in Louisiana’s Rouses Markets.Overall, Olivia Dunne has shown in more than one day, she knows way more about NIL than what her trolls think.