  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "I know ball" - Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, puts NIL critics in their place with fiery comeback

"I know ball" - Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, puts NIL critics in their place with fiery comeback

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 03, 2025 03:41 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne puts NIL critics in their place with fiery comeback - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has once again offered a reality check to her detractors in reference to her Name, Image and Likeness deals. The former LSU gymnast was one of the highest-earning college female athletes, with her last noted valuation around $4.5 million (via On3).

Ad

Despite cracking so many NIL deals, some have questioned her knowledge of the game and place in the NIL spotlight. She responded to them with a post on social media.

On Tuesday, Dunne posted three photos, with overlay messages in each of them. In the first story, she wrote:

"When they're talking about NIL thinking I don't know ball."

In the second image, she mentioned "..." to suggest that she was thinking about how to get back against those trolls. In her last image, she posted pictures from her NIL collaborations with several big brands to suggest that she knows more about NIL despite what many think. In a sarcastic message, Dunne wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I know ball."
Ad

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's lucrative NIL portfolio

According to ESPN, Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning college athlete, with rich brand deals with several big brands, taking her NIL valuation over $4.1 million. She's the No. 1 among women and No. 4 overall across all NCAA athletes, trailing only names like Arch Manning, Cooper Flagg and Carson Beck.

Some of her most notable NIL deals include partnerships with Vuori, Nautica, Leaf Trading Cards, Motorola, Body Armor, American Eagle Outfitters, Caktus.AI, Omaha Productions, Grubhub and ESPN. She featured on the cover of 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Ad

Earlier this year, Dunne became an ambassador for Crocs’ Bae and Classics lines. In May 2024, she secured a landmark multi-million-dollar partnership with Passes, a content monetization platform.

In 2023, she signed with Accelarator Active Energy, joining several A-listers like Travis Kelce to promote the brand. Her partnership with the brand led to the launch of her own signature flavor, “Livvy’s Cotton Candy,” featuring custom cans available on Amazon and in Louisiana’s Rouses Markets.

Overall, Olivia Dunne has shown in more than one day, she knows way more about NIL than what her trolls think.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications