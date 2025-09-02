Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts as Jutta Leerdam swims with Jake Paul in multicolored bikini at Lake Como

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, showed some love recently to crossover boxing star Jake Paul and his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam. The couple was at Lake Como, Italy, for the wedding of Paul's brother, Logan Paul, and model Nina Agdal.Paul and Leerdam enjoyed their time at the lake. On Tuesday, the world champion skater shared an Instagram post, which showed how she enjoyed her outing with her partner. Donning a multicolored bikini, Leerdam jumped into Lake Como for a brief swim. Jake Paul soon joined his fiancee. Dunne commented on the post, writing:&quot;You’re so 🔥&quot;In addition, Leerdam's sister, Merell, and Jake Paul also commented on the post.&quot;🥰🥰🥰,&quot; Merell reacted.&quot;miss you 😭 let’s go back,&quot; Paul commented.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/juttaleerdam]In the first picture of the post, Leerdam sat on Anamaria IV with her hand held high. The motor yacht is a vintage Riva Tritone wooden boat, owned and operated by Como Classic Boats.The second snap showed Leerdam with Paul, which was followed by a video of her diving into the lake. A similar picture of the pair appeared next, followed by a video of both Leerdam and Paul diving into the water together.The post concluded with a romantic snap of Leerdam and Paul sharing a passionate kiss. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Dunne and Jake Paul are business associates. Dunne is a co-owner of W, a men's personal care brand founded by Paul.On the other hand, Jutta Leerdam is an athlete, who won the silver medal in Women's 1000 metres race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reacts to Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam's engagementJutta Leerdam has been in a relationship with Paul since 2023. Before that, Leerdam was in a relationship with fellow Dutch speedskater, Koen Verweij. Paul and Leeerdam announced their engagement on March 22 on Instagram.Among the many who congragulated the couple for the major life decision was Olivia Dunne, who commented:&quot;OMG! Congratulations guys!✨🤍,&quot; Dunne wroteDunne's comment [Image Source: Instagram/jakepaul]In the first picture of the post, Paul was seen getting down on one knee on a balcony decorated with white flowers and candles, with a scenic view in the background. Leerdam, in disbelief at the sight of the ring, covered her mouth with her hand.The next picture highlighted the wedding ring, a large oval-cut diamond. Another snap captured Leerdam jumping with excitement. A beautiful shot of the couple taken from behind followed, and the post concluded with the two sharing a passionate kiss.