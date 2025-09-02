Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne savors luxe seafood dining experience in chic black dress at star-studded dinner ft. Emma Roberts 

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is savoring new experiences in the summer after calling time on her gymnastics career.

Olivia Dunne announced her retirement in April after five collegiate years with the LSU Tigers. Since then, the former LSU gymnast has enjoyed her time away from the mat.

In her Instagram stories on Monday, Dunne shared pictures from her time at the Yes Chef Food Festival. The former LSU star was one of many high-profile names at the high-end culinary event, featuring actress Emma Roberts.

Dunne was seen enjoying caviar in a clip on her story. In another story, the former athlete was amazed by seafood being prepared at the event. She sat at the studded dinner table rocking a chic black dress in her latest story.

"Had the best time yesterday with Yes Chef Reserve, thank you Jack's Dining Room," Dunne captioned her story.

