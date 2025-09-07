Olivia Dunne poses in stunning brown dress as she enjoys drinks with her friend

Olivia Dunne was recently seen turning up glamour in a stunning brown dress while enjoying her drinks over dinner with her friend. Dunne announced her retirement from gymnastics on April 17, 2025, after concluding her NCAA career with LSU.

Ad

Having joined the Tigers in 2021 as a freshman, she opted for her super senior year, which was granted to her, citing the gap created during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the other athletes usually embrace the relaxed vibes after retirement, Dunne has set her goal of seizing every opportunity that comes her way. She was seen making dazzling appearances for Fanatics Sportsbook, attending the MLB All-Star game with her boyfriend Paul Skenes, posing in multiple outfits for her third collaboration with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, gracing the ESPYs Award ceremony, and attending the Time 100 creators launch party.

Ad

Trending

Amid the packed schedule with interesting activities, Dunne recently halted to catch her breath and was seen enjoying a few drinks over dinner with her friend in Manhattan, New York. For dinner, the gymnast opted for a simple yet chic brown dress, which she paired with golden hoops, a white, sleek sling bag, and transparent heels. Sharing a glimpse of her outfit, she wrote:

"Last night..."

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

She elegantly posed for pictures with her friend, which she posted on Instagram stories with a few emojis, including a wine glass and a heart on fire.

Ad

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story.

Dunne was also seen attending the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows in an all-white outfit.

Ad

Olivia Dunne opens up on using her social media platform to promote women's sports

Olivia Dunne attends the launch of the 2025 Issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

During her NCAA journey, Olivia Dunne rose to become a pioneer in the Name, Image, and Likeness era of college sports, amassing a huge social media following through her profiles on all platforms. She recently opened up about using this platform to promote women's sports and leaving her legacy as the highest-paid female collegiate athlete.

Ad

"I just wanted to leave my legacy that you're more than your sport, and you can be a person beyond your sport and be a college athlete. It can be more than just sports, I never thought that it was gonna be what it is today.

"I definitely would want to do something with sports and keep advocating for women's sports, especially since I'm fortunate to have this platform," Dunne said. "It's important to keep eyes on women's sports and keep the hype around gymnastics especially." (via USA TODAY Sports)

Olivia Dunne also opened up about facing criticism similar to pop star Taylor Swift for dating an MLB athlete.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More