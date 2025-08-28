"We're so back"- Olivia Dunne poses in white top as she enjoys US Open night session

Olivia Dunne donned a white top as she attended a night session of the ongoing US Open Tournament. The former LSU gymnast uploaded a few pictures from her recent visit to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, one of the venues of the annual Grand Slam tournament.
Dunne uploaded a photo of herself with a drink in a white top on her Instagram profile, as she wore a US Open cap. She uploaded another photo of some live action in the stadium on her Instagram story.
The former LSU gymnast captioned her first photo as,
"We're so back"
In the other post, Dunne wrote in the caption,
"Now that's a serve"
For the unversed, the US Open tournament is the fourth and final tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year. Like the Australian Open, the inaugural major, the US Open is also played on a hard court, unlike the French Open or Wimbledon.
Olivia Dunne was previously spotted in a polka dot dress when she visited Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka's opening match at the US Open. Sabalenka won the match in straight sets, defeating her opponent, Rebeka Masarova of Switzerland.
When Olivia Dunne revealed why she couldn't pursue her Olympic dreams
Before she bid goodbye to her collegiate career in April 2025, Olivia Dunne was one of the most high-profile collegiate athletes, with a formidable social media presence. However, like every other female American gymnast, the 22-year-old once aspired to represent Team USA at the Olympics.
In the conversation on 'What's your Story? With Steph McMahon', Dunne mentioned that she had to quit her Olympic aspirations due to a persistent ankle injury. In her words,
"I was actually competing on her ankle. I think the 2018 USA Championships and part of my ankle bone died. It's called an OCD, it just died, so my Olympic dreams died with it."
"I did compete for Team USA, and we would go to Italy, compete, we won gold, that was one of the biggest honors of my life. But, I mean, it was just not the right environment for me, and I kept getting hurt, you know what?, I'm going to go enjoy the sport again in college, go to LSU, heal up and enjoy and love the sport," she added.
Olivia Dunne last represented her team, i.e., the LSU Tigers, at the SEC Championships. However, her ankle injury prevented her from helping the LSU Tigers to a second successive NCAA Gymnastics Championships title.