Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne turns up glamor in polka dot dress to watch US Open live from New York City

Along with being a popular social media personality and model by trade, Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is an accomplished former gymnast.

When not brushing up her own skills, she enjoys watching baseball, especially when Skenes is on the mound. It seems tennis is another sport that Dunne enjoys quite a lot, as she headed to New York City to watch the ongoing US Open on Sunday.

Shortly before arriving at Flushing Meadows, Dunne shared a series of snaps showing her glamorous polka dot dress on her Instagram story.

"US open 🎾," Olivia Dunne captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshots of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Dunne attended World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's first-round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium, as the Belarusian beat unseeded Rebeka Masarova in straight sets.

Per sources, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne's shared love for sports was one of the key factors that helped the pair bond with each other when they first crossed paths during their time at LSU.

Even from New York, Olivia Dunne made sure to tune in for Paul Skenes' latest start

Ever since Paul Skenes made his big league debut, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has made sure to take a trip to the ballpark whenever he starts. On Sunday, she was unable to do so, as she was in New York. However, she cheered for Skenes from afar, watching a stream of the Pittsburgh Pirates' clash against the Colorado Rockies on her phone.

Through her Instagram story, she showed fans how she managed to take in the action on the tennis court while making sure to "keep her priorities straight."

"gotta keep my priorities straight," Olivia Dunne captioned her story as she kept track of the baseball game on her phone.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Paul Skenes was once again dominant on the mound in his latest start. Pitching seven innings, Skenes allowed only three hits, zero earned runs, and struck out seven, helping his team to a comfortable 4-0 win.

Skenes' latest start improved his record to 8-9 for the season. Boasting a 2.07 ERA and 181 strikeouts, the youngster continues to be the overwhelming favorite for the NL Cy Young award, as we head into the closing stretch of the regular season.

