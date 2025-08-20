  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • "Some would say, it's been a movie" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne recaps weekend that belonged on the big screen

"Some would say, it's been a movie" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne recaps weekend that belonged on the big screen

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 20, 2025 04:37 GMT
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne recaps weekend that belonged on the big screen - Source: Imagn

Just a day after attending Paul Skenes' start for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Toronto Blue Jays, his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is back to offering a glimpse of her off-field life. On Tuesday, she posted a video from her getaway at a lake, where she channeled her inner gymnast, much to the allure of those nearby.

Ad

In the video, Dunne, who was in a casual white crop top and red bikini bottoms, was seen soaking up the summer vibes on a boat day with friends. In the overlay text of the video, she joked about pulling off backflips into the water.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the comments section, a fan asked her how her weekend was. In response, Dunne said:

"Some would say, it's been a movie."
Comments section (Source: @livvy/TikTok)
Comments section (Source: @livvy/TikTok)

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne gushes over comparison with Taylor Swift over common theme

It's no secret that Olivia Dunne is a big fan of Taylor Swift. Earlier this year, during the Super Bowl in New Orleans, she came out in support of the Kansas City Chiefs just because Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Ad

Both Swift and Dunne are dating professional athletes. During an interview with People, Dunne revealed that she looks up to Swift for several reasons.

“It's crazy to even think that I have something in common with Taylor Swift. We're both dating professional athletes, and we both have passions of our own,” Dunne said.
“I look up to her in so many different ways, because you can't deny she's a badass businesswoman, and she hustles, and honestly, after the [New Heights] podcast that just came out, like I felt very inspired listening to her," she added.
Ad

Like Swift, even Dunne has faced trolls and detractors that come with fame. The former LSU gymnast took a page out of Swift's way of handling them. The popstar revealed during her appearance on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by Kelce and his brother, Jason, that she doesn't waste time on haters since her energy is "luxury" for that.

“The best part about social media is that you get to share as much or as little as you want,” Dunne said. “There's always going to be people trying to tear you down when you're doing something, right?
Ad
"[Taylor] was talking about how NFL fans will react when they see her on the screen. And I kind of feel the same way. Taylor Swift is so right, like she's just staying true to herself."

Dunne is having a great year, and so is Paul Skenes, who made the cut for the All-Star team and is a top contender for the Cy Young Award in the National League.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications