Olivia Dunne was recently seen cheering for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, during his MLB match, while her mother, Katherine Dunne, was also present in the stadium. Dunne and Skenes have been dating each other for over two years and are considered to be one of the power couples.

Dunne concluded her gymnastics career at the LSU Tigers on April 17, 2025, after her team was eliminated in the semi-final round of the NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Currently, she is focusing on her career as a social media influencer and content creator.

Amid this, the former gymnast is usually seen sharing updates of her life on the internet, and most recently, she shared updates of attending Skenes' match. The 22-year-old was recently seen attending her boyfriend's team, the Pittsburgh Pirates', match against the Cincinnati Reds on August 8 at PNC Park.

Dunne shared glimpses of her time at the match on her Instagram story. In the first update she shared a picture with her mother in the stadium, writing:

"Gameday w momma dunne @kat_dunne"

Dunne's Instagram story

Following this, she shared a video of the field and hyped up her boyfriend for his incredible skills, writing:

"Typical Paulina slay💅🏼"

Dunne's Instagram story

The Pittsburgh Pirates eventually dominated the clash, as they claimed a 3-2 win against the Reds.

Olivia Dunne revealed how her and Paul Skenes' relationship works out

Olivia Dunne recently sat for an exclusive conversation with People Magazine in June 2025, where she opened up about how she and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, kept the bond between them stronger. Dunne revealed the rule they follow in their relationship: to never restrict each other from doing what they like and to understand the space that an individual requires in a relationship.

The American also recalled being in controlling relationships before and opened up about how different it is with Skenes.

"We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road," said Olivia Dunne.

The 22-year-old further spoke about doing things freely since isn't associated with competitive gymnastics anymore.

"I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind," she added.

Olivia Dunne's mother is also usually seen gushing over the couple, as she recently dropped a four-word reaction to her daughter's GQ photoshoot with Skenes.

