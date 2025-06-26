"We don't restrict each other from doing things" - Olivia Dunne reveals intricacies about relationship with Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend and MLB player Paul Skenes. The former LSU gymnast revealed the intricacies of their relationship and what kept the bond between the two stronger.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, the 22-year-old former gymnast was asked about a rule the couple followed to make their relationship work. Dunne simply remarked,

"We don't restrict each other from doing things. I've been in relationships in the past like that — where it's almost like you have a leash on you, you can't do anything. But he has a job to do and I have a job to do — I know that's so important for two young kids in a relationship to realize. So yeah, we just have a good time and it's a two-way road."

Dunne also added about the things she could freely do now, given that she is not a competitive gymnast anymore. In her words,

"I'm trying to go to as many baseball games as I can. I really just enjoy watching him and he's always on the go. He's an athlete, so I get it. I get the grind."

Olivia Dunne had met Paul Skenes at the Louisiana State University, where he represented the LSU Tigers baseball team. The couple dated for a while before making their relationship public in August 2023.

Olivia Dunne talks about drastic change after her transformative years of life

Olivia Dunne opens up about the drastic change after the transformative years of her life [Image Source: Getty]

Olivia Dunne shared her thoughts about experiencing the changes in herself during the transformative years of her life. In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine at the SI Swimsuit launch party held in May, the retired gymnast remarked,

"I really do feel like a different person than three years ago during my first shoot with SI. I feel like my confidence has grown. I feel like I'm a woman now, and I've really stepped into this new role, and I'm just so excited to be on this year's cover."

Dunne further revealed about her ambitions of performing arts on screen as she added,

"My life has revolved around gymnastics. So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited."

Olivia Dunne had last competed at the SEC Championships, where she was forced to quit midway due to an avulsion fracture. The Westwood native announced her retirement after the NCAA Championships 2025, where the LSU Tigers failed to make it to the National finals.

