“I feel like I am a woman now”- Olivia Dunne reveals drastic change after transformative years of life and retirement from gymnastics

Olivia Dunne recently made her feelings known about realizing the changes in herself during the transformative years of her life. The former LSU gymnast is currently exploring her career as a content creator and social media influencer.

Dunne's gymnastics career at the LSU Tigers came to an end on April 17, 2025, after the team was eliminated in the NCAA semi-finals. Notably, she was cheering for her team from the sidelines as she couldn't compete due to an injury.

She is currently focused on her career as a content creator; however, even while she was an LSU gymnast, Dunne shot for several brands and magazines, including the SI Swimsuit. Shooting for the brand since 2022, she is one of the four cover models for the 2025 SI issue, and she opened up about her growth in a recent conversation with People magazine at the SI Swimsuit launch party in May.

Talking about her growth in these transformative years of her life and retiring from gymnastics, she said:

"I really do feel like a different person than three years ago during my first shoot with SI. I feel like my confidence has grown. I feel like I'm a woman now, and I've really stepped into this new role, and I'm just so excited to be on this year's cover," said Olivia Dunne.

Dunne won one NCAA National Championship title during her time at LSU in the 2024 Championships.

Olivia Dunne opened up about her career after retiring from gymnastics

In the aforementioned interview, Olivia Dunne also fielded questions surrounding the ins and outs of her career after retiring from gymnastics. She revealed that she had usually said no to opportunities before, but she is now ready to try multiple things. Along with this, she said that while her life has revolved around gymnastics in the past five years, she will now be more focused on performing art on screen.

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics," Olivia Dunne said.

She added:

"My life has revolved around gymnastics. So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited."

Olivia Dunne recently appeared at the Fanatics Fest at the Javits Center, wearing a chic white-colored top paired with brown shorts. She shared a post in this attire on Instagram, which garnered attention from Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline.

