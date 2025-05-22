Olivia Dunne drops 4-word reaction to SI Swimsuit Swim week celebration in Miami days after her cover debut

Former LSU gymnast, Olivia Dunne, shared her reaction as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit get ready to celebrate their annual event known as Swim Week. Dunne, who made her debut as a SI Swimsuit model in 2023, and will be featured as a cover model for the 2025 issue alongside Salma Hayek, Jordan Chiles, and Lauren Chan. She recently announced her retirement from gymnastics following the LSU Tigers' exit from the NCAA Championships.

Olivia Dunne was one of the more prominent collegiate athletes due to her massive social media following and platform. She boasts a NIL value of around $4.2 million and despite her retirement from gymnastics, she will have numerous brand deals that will help prove useful for her, including the one she has with Sports Illustrated.

In a post shared on Instagram, SI Swimsuit shared the details about their upcoming Swim Week, which will be held at the W South Beach in Miami.

Trending

Olivia Dunne commented on the post, confirming her presence there. She wrote:

"I’ll be there too🙋🏼‍♀️,"

Still taken from SI Swimsuit's Instagram page (Source: @si_swimsuit/Instagram)

Swim Week is an annual event hosted by SI Swimsuit. The event is designed to showcase the latest swimwear styles and trends, and will feature daytime beach parties and an exclusive runway show, which Dunne will most likely be part of.

Olivia Dunne shares her thoughts on being a cover model for SI Swimsuit

Dunne celebrates the launch of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue - Source: Getty

Olivia Dunne has revealed her thoughts on being one of the cover stars of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. Dunne, who is one of the most popular influencers in the world at the moment, will be featuring as a cover star on SI Swimsuit for the first time. She made her debut as a model for them in 2023.

Dunne expressed how thankful she was to be on the cover in an interview with SI Swimsuit, where she said:

“I feel like I’m just stepping into a new version of myself. This is the most special thing that’s ever happened to me. I want this [cover image] to capture the audience and then they flip the page open and it’s just a badass story inside,” she said.

“I am proud to be an SI [Swimsuit] model. Thank you so much for making my dreams come true. I just hope that other athletes feel inspired and hear my story, and fight for what’s right.”

Olivia Dunne stated that after her retirement, she plans to focus on her brand deals and modeling. She also stated that she would like to maintain a strong focus on gymnastics, despite not competing in the sport anymore.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More