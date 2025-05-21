Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction to behind-the-scenes glimpses of SI Swimsuit launch week

Olivia Dunne penned a two-word reaction to behind-the-scenes glimpses from the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch week. The LSU gymnast turned model featured on the cover alongside Jordan Chiles, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Lauren Chan in this year's edition.

Olivia Dunne made her third consecutive appearance in the magazine. This year, the launch was marked by a two-day event, the SI Swimsuit Social Club, held on May 16-17 in Manhattan. Dune donned a mint dress at the launch party.

On May 20, freelance video producer Giovanni Lamonte, who accompanied Olivia Dunne to the event, shared a photodump on Instagram featuring highlights from the week. Among the snippets were moments with Dunne, 50 Cent, Jordan Chiles, and others.

Dunne reacted to the post, commenting:

“Typical week”

Lamonte responded, saying,

“@livvydunne Alexa, play The Box by Roddy Rich"

Screenshot of comments (image via IG/@giovanni.lamonte).

His original post read:

“Another year of getting snubbed from being on the cover of @si_swimsuit.”

Dunne also reshared his post to her Instagram story. Lamonte has collaborated with Dunne before for her gymnastic farewell video. Dunne posted a video on her Instagram to announce her retirement from gymnastics. It was an emotional tribute to her 20-year journey in the sport.

Lamonte is also known for his work on The Climb, LSU’s gymnastics docuseries, which earned a nomination at the 47th Annual Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards.

Olivia Dunne's advice for SI Swimsuit rookies

Olivia Dunne at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch of the 2025 Issue - Source: Getty

Ahead of the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit launch party, Olivia Dunne gave some advice to the rookies. The LSU gymnast who featured on the cover this year revealed how she captured her standout shot.

I’d say save your best bikini for later in the evening because [with] that first bikini, you’re just getting warmed up. Then your last look [is] mwah. That’s when I got my cover shot”, she said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit).

Olivia Dunne made her debut in the 2023 edition of SI Swimsuit, which was shot in Puerto Rico. At that time, she was in the middle of her gymnastics season with LSU and had just one day off for the shoot.

She has previously opened up about how being part of the magazine helped her feel more confident and comfortable in her skin.

“Body image is something that a lot of girls struggle with, especially young girls. In the sport of gymnastics, [body image is] a huge thing, and it’s something that I’m still working on to this day, being confident. But SI’s really helped me to see that it’s O.K. to not be perfect and to just be comfortable in your own skin,”she said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit).

Dunne was a former LSU gymnast and helped lead the team to its first NCAA championship title in 2024 before retiring from the sport in April. She joined LSU in 2020 and was a regular in its lineup on uneven bars and floor exercise.

