Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine reacts to Jordan Chiles' body acceptance journey after SI swimsuit cover appearance

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, expressed her reaction as gymnast Jordan Chiles shared an inspirational message after gracing the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine as a model. Dunne was also on the cover of the latest issue.

Ad

Both gymnasts also featured at the SI Cover release party in New York just a few days ago. They also graced the stage together for a recent program of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Club.

At the event, Chiles shared her emotions after donning a swimsuit for the first time and revealed that this was one of the first times in her 22 years that she felt very confident. She further added that as a woman of color, she was taught to look and carry herself in a certain way. Chiles said (via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on Instagram):

Ad

Trending

"As gymnast I'm obviously a woman of color, so it's not typical to see a woman of color who have curves doing our sport. But now that we have people to pave the way and give us this ability to enjoy what we're doing, when I put my very first swimsuit on and I looked at myself and said, 'Wow this is the first time in 22 years that I was able to feel confident'. It's a whole different story because growing up we had to look a certain way."

Ad

Ad

Dunne's mother reacted to this post and droppedfew clapping emojis to express her admiration for Chiles' message. Katherine Dunne commented:

"👏👏👏 "

Dunne's mother's comment for Chiles' message (Image via: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram handle)

While this was Jordan Chiles' first appearance as a SI swimsuit model, Olivia Dunne has been a part of the publication several times in the past.

Ad

Olivia Dunne shares her thoughts on enhancing her fitness quotient

Olivia Dunne (Image via: Getty)

Olivia Dunne recently shed light on her process to enhance her fitness quotient. Dunne, being associated with gymnastics for a long time, has been in a sport that demands a lot of fitness and body flexibility.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with Women's Health Magazine, the former LSU gymnast shared that she is currently in the process of getting into her best shape and fitness after the conclusion of her collegiate gymnastics stint. She said:

"My current fitness goal is healing, but also getting back to where I once was. I’m getting there."

Dunne also remarked that the strengthening exercises in the gym have helped her a lot throughout her gymnastics career and also allow her to stay confident and strong. She added:

Ad

"It helps so much, not only in my gymnastics career, but my everyday life as well. It empowers me and makes me feel strong and confident. It really transformed my body, my gymnastics, and my life."

During the conversation, Olivia Dunne also highlighted about her diet and said that she intakes a lot vegetables and proteins to keep her body fit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More