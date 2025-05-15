Jordan Chiles recalls struggles with appreciating her 'beauty' with emotional message about featuring on SI swimsuit

Jordan Chiles expressed her thoughts after being featured in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Olivia Dunne, Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, and Anna Hall were some of the athletes who were featured in the latest edition of the popular magazine.

Chiles recently concluded her campaign at the NCAA Division I Gymnastics Championships, competing for the UCLA Bruins. Her team lost the Championship title after putting forward a great fight in the finals. Since then, Chiles has been enjoying her free time and often shares her updates with fans on social media.

Recently, Jordan Chiles was featured in the latest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and opened up about her struggles with acceptance and revealed how it took a long time for her to appreciate her beauty. The Olympic Gold medalist revealed that she often heard negative things being said about her, which often affected her a lot.

However, Jordan Chiles expressed her elation on being a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover model after a long struggle both in gymnastics and the personal forefront.

"If you only knew how long it took me to appreciate my beauty. The number of times I told myself and heard negative things. These muscles have allowed me to accomplish so much! And now That Girl is a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model!!!" she wrote.

"Thank you @si_swimsuit and shout out to all the other incredible women!! Go check us out," she added.

Jordan Chiles on how gymnastics saved her life

Jordan Chiles at the 2025 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships - Source: Getty

Jordan Chiles opened up about the gymnastics on her life in an interview with The Cut. Chiles shared that she struggled with ADHD when she was younger, and gymnastics played an integral role in helping her to calm down.

She fell in love with the sport over a period of time and eventually decided to take it up professionally. Moreover, Chiles shared that as she improved her skills, she believed that she would be able to accomplish something big in the future.

"My sport saved my life. I had really, really bad ADHD when I was younger, and gymnastics helped me calm down. I fell in love with flipping around and doing crazy things. I always had a very spontaneous mind. At a young age, we would go camping and I’d be jumping off cliffs into the water. Did I think I was going to be somebody when I was older? 100 percent. Did I think it was going to be this way? No, not at all," said Chiles.

Chiles revealed that she hopes to continue to compete in the upcoming seasons of the NCAA gymnastics Championships.

