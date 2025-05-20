Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine reacts to Bermuda getaway with the gymnast for SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, reacted to their Bermuda trip for her daughter's photoshoot. The former LSU Tigers' gymnast had recently posed for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine.

Ad

The 22-year-old posted a video of her trip on Instagram, showing glimpses of her preparations for the magazine photoshoot. The ace gymnast also went out for dinner with her mother, as shown in the video.

Dunne captioned the video:

"Best 24 hrs everrr👙🩵 @si_swimsuit #siswimsuit #beach #travel #model #cover #college #athlete"

Katherine responded to the same by commenting:

"The best 24 hours. We need to go back."

Ad

Trending

She added in another comment:

"Bermuda was amazing!"

Screengrab of Olivia Dunne's mother's comments on her Instagram post [Image Source: Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

The 22-year-old gymnast also reacted to Olympic medalist rugby player Ilona Maher's photoshoot for the magazine. Maher posted a couple of photos from the same on her Instagram and captioned it:

Ad

"Me to my mom: tell dad to stay off Instagram today."

Dunne responded to the post by sending a one-word reaction:

"Unreal"

Olivia Dunne was previously seen at the launch party for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine. She was accompanied by her sister and manager, Julz Dunne.

Olivia Dunne shares details of her routine that help her feel confident

Olivia Dunne shares the secrets of her confident regime [Image Source: Getty]

After attending the launch party for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine, Olivia Dunne shared details about her regimen. In a conversation with the Women's Health magazine, the 22-year-old gymnast revealed the details of her routine, which helped her stay confident.

Ad

"Hi. I'm Livvy Dunne, and this is how I train. I get started with strength training because it helps so much, not only in my gymnastics career but in my everyday life as well. It empowers me and makes me feel strong and confident," Dunne remarked.

Ad

Olivia Dunne contributed to the maiden NCAA Gymnastics Championships title for the LSU Tigers last year. Though a fracture in the patella ruled her out of the competition midway through the SEC Championships this year, the gymnast continued to cheer for her team.

The LSU Tigers qualified for the National semifinals of the NCAA Championships 2025. However, they were unable to defend the title, with the Oklahoma Sooners' women's gymnastics team emerging as the overall winners this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More