Olivia Dunne's mother Katherine reacts to Bermuda getaway with the gymnast for SI Swimsuit photoshoot

Olivia Dunne's mother, Katherine, reacted to their Bermuda trip for her daughter's photoshoot. The former LSU Tigers' gymnast had recently posed for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine.
The 22-year-old posted a video of her trip on Instagram, showing glimpses of her preparations for the magazine photoshoot. The ace gymnast also went out for dinner with her mother, as shown in the video.
Dunne captioned the video:
"Best 24 hrs everrr👙 @si_swimsuit #siswimsuit #beach #travel #model #cover #college #athlete"
Katherine responded to the same by commenting:
"The best 24 hours. We need to go back."
She added in another comment:
"Bermuda was amazing!"
The 22-year-old gymnast also reacted to Olympic medalist rugby player Ilona Maher's photoshoot for the magazine. Maher posted a couple of photos from the same on her Instagram and captioned it:
"Me to my mom: tell dad to stay off Instagram today."
Dunne responded to the post by sending a one-word reaction:
"Unreal"
Olivia Dunne was previously seen at the launch party for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine. She was accompanied by her sister and manager, Julz Dunne.
Olivia Dunne shares details of her routine that help her feel confident
After attending the launch party for the Swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated magazine, Olivia Dunne shared details about her regimen. In a conversation with the Women's Health magazine, the 22-year-old gymnast revealed the details of her routine, which helped her stay confident.
"Hi. I'm Livvy Dunne, and this is how I train. I get started with strength training because it helps so much, not only in my gymnastics career but in my everyday life as well. It empowers me and makes me feel strong and confident," Dunne remarked.
Olivia Dunne contributed to the maiden NCAA Gymnastics Championships title for the LSU Tigers last year. Though a fracture in the patella ruled her out of the competition midway through the SEC Championships this year, the gymnast continued to cheer for her team.
The LSU Tigers qualified for the National semifinals of the NCAA Championships 2025. However, they were unable to defend the title, with the Oklahoma Sooners' women's gymnastics team emerging as the overall winners this year.