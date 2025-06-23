Olivia Dunne’s sizzling snap gets Madelyn Cline’s attention with fitness request

Former LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne has been one of the prominent names at the Fantics Fest at Javita Center in New York over the weekend.

Although the former LSU Tigers star announced her retirement from gymnastics earlier this year, Dunne continues to maintain her fitness and athleticism.

Dunne shared a snippet of her stylish outfit from the event in an Instagram post on Sunday. She wore a white top, paired with brown shorts, revealing her toned abs.

The post caught the attention of many celebrities and athletes, including Hollywood actress Madelyn Cline. The star of Netflix's Outer Banks series commented on Dunne's post, inquiring about her ab routine:

"Can you send ab routine?"

Cline also complimented her look:

"Hot,"

Dunne responded to the compliment with a burning heart emoji.

Olivia Dunne's former LSU Tigers teammate Aleah Finnegan also reacted to the post. Finnegan, the 2024 NCAA floor exercise champion, who represented the Philippines at the 2024 Summer Olympics, wrote:

"Oh hello."

Olivia's sister Julz Dunne also commented on the post:

"Big steppa."

Olivia Dunne has been turning heads on social media at the Fantics Fest while her boyfriend Paul Skenes continues to dominate the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne congratulated LSU over CWS triumph

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes attended LSU's College World Series game against the UCLA Bruins this week. The Tigers defeated the Bruins and followed it with a win against Arkansas to reach the championship series against thestal Carolina University.

Barstool CCU referenced Dunne and Madelyn Cline in a joke about the clash on X as Cline shot her show Outer Banks in South Carolina.

"This college world series is literally the Madelyn Cline vs Livvy Dunne bowl," the post read.

Dunne responded to the post:

“Gooner World Series.”

Olivia Dunne also got her hands on a rare Paul Skenes rookie card at the Fantics Fest for $2,850.

The LSU alum congratuled the Tigers after they defeated Coastal Carolina 5-3 on Sunday to clinch the eighth national title in program history, going undefeated in Omaha.

