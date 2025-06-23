Olivia Dunne responds to fans dig at boyfriend Paul Skenes as LSU wins National Championships

Olivia Dunne responded to a jibe taken at her boyfriend and MLB player, Paul Skenes. The former LSU gymnast previously came out to cheer for her alma mater during the National Championships [Baseball] aka the College World Series, which was ultimately won by the LSU Tigers.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast uploaded a few snaps of herself after the LSU victory at the College World Series on her Instagram profile. One user took a dig at Skenes, which did not go unnoticed by Dunne.

The user commented,

"Lol poor Paul"

Dunne replied in the comment section,

"@smh41283 he'll be just fine"

Screengrab of Olivia's response to the troll [Image Source : Olivia Dunne's Instagram]

Dunne had previously visited a match of the College World Series in Omaha alongside Skenes, as well as her sister cum manager, Julz Dunne. Paul Skenes uploaded a few photos of the visit on his Instagram profile, with a cheeky caption,

Trending

“Just a fan.”

Dunne responded in style as she replied in the comments section,

“Incognito king.”

Even Julz couldn't help but mention,

“From throwing pictures to throwing back jello shots.”

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, shot to fame as a college pitcher for the LSU Tigers during the 2023 College World Series. He not only contributed to their championship title but was also awarded the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament that year.

Olivia Dunne reflects on working on opportunities beyond gymnastics

Olivia Dunne shares thoughts on opportunities beyond gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne recently opened up about the opportunities beyond the domain of gymnastics. The 22-year-old gymnast had taken retirement from the sport after the NCAA Gymnastics Championships held a couple of months ago.

In her conversation with the People magazine, the former LSU gymnast mentioned,

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics. My life has revolved around gymnastics. So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited."

Olivia Dunne was last seen at the Sports Illustrated Runway Show in Miami, where she participated in the rampwalk. She had previously taken part in the cover shoot for the Swimsuit edition of the Sports Illustrated magazine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More