Olivia Dunne loss for words after major blunder with the prestigious FIFA World Cup Trophy model

The former artistic gymnast, Olivia Dunne, had recently faced a major blunder with a replica of the prestigious Golden Trophy of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The gymnast was playing soccer when she accidentally launched a ball that hit the trophy.

Ad

Olivia Dunne competed in collegiate gymnastics with the LSU Tigers and accomplished notable feats during her career, which spanned from 2020 to 2025. She won the SEC Championship and the prestigious NCAA women's gymnastics tournament with the team in 2024. Her social media presence made her one of the highest-paid female NIL athletes.

She returned to the LSU Tigers for her fifth year of eligibility and participated in four meets. However, later she suffered from an avulsion fracture in her kneecap, which concluded her season. Subsequently, the athlete decided to retire from the sport in April 2025. Dunne is now steadily pursuing her other endeavors beyond sports.

Ad

Trending

Through her Instagram post, the influencer expressed her thoughts after facing an incident with the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy. Dunne accidentally kicked a soccer ball, which directly hit the replica. She went silent and then checked up on the same. Subsequently, she fled the scene after realizing that the trophy was in two pieces. She wrote,

"I’m just a girl"

Ad

The original FIFA World Cup Trophy is made from 18-karat gold and malachite rings at the base and features two human figures holding the earth in the middle. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held from June 11 to July 19, 2026, and will be hosted by sixteen cities across three North American countries. The primary host is the USA, with Canada and Mexico serving as auxiliary hosts.

Olivia Dunne reflects on working on opportunities beyond gymnastics

Olivia Dunne at the Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets - Source: Getty

During her interview with People on May 28, 2025, Olivia Dunne reflected on engaging in opportunities beyond gymnastics. Further, she expressed her excitement for her current and future endeavors. She mentioned:

Ad

"I've always said 'no' to opportunities way more than I've said 'yes' — so, I'm excited to do everything and be able to travel and to be able to do things on my time because it's always been around gymnastics. My life has revolved around gymnastics. So, honestly, to be able to say yes to more things and potentially maybe do some more performing art stuff on screen — and I'm very excited."

In May 2025, Dunne participated in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami and was also featured on the cover of this year's SI Swimsuit edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More