Olivia Dunne's sister Julz and mother Katherine react as gymnast joins action at College World Series with boyfriend Paul Skenes

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julianna "Julz" Dunne, and her mother, Katherine Dunne, have recently shared their thoughts, as the former artistic gymnast attended the LSU Tigers baseball game during the College World Series. The ex-LSU Tigers gymnast was present for the match with her boyfriend, MLB player Paul Skenes, sister Julz Dunne, and close friends.

The LSU Tigers competed against the UCLA Bruins at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska. They defeated the Bruins and have advanced to the semi-final of the 2025 NCAA Division I baseball tournament. Dunne's boyfriend, Paul Skenes, played for the LSU Tigers in 2023 after transferring from Air Force. He assisted the team in winning the 2023 College World Series and was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player.

Through her Instagram post, Olivia Dunne shared pictures of her attending the LSU Tigers collegiate baseball game along with her sister Julz Dunne, her boyfriend, and close friends. Her post attracted responses from her mother, Katherine Dunne, and her sister, Julz Dunne.

"Jell-O shots with a side of baseball," Julz Dunne mentioned.

Her mother also added her thoughts.

"Serious FOMO ❤️"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram post featuring Julz Dunne and Katherine Dunne's comments | Source: IG/livvydunne

Through her Instagram post, the former gymnast mentioned,

"business in the back… party in the front 🐯"

Olivia Dunne completed her prominent collegiate career with the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team and won the prestigious NCAA women's gymnastics tournament in 2024.

Olivia Dunne reflects on the positive and negative sides of Social Media

Olivia Dunne was one of the top-earning collegiate athletes through NIL deals. She is also one of the most popular athletes on social media with millions of followers. During her interview with ESPN in February, she reflected on the pros and cons of social media.

"But something you learn on social media is you will get hate and you will get people that are bitter towards you, especially when you have success. But I think that having the eyes on me has been such a blessing in my life, and I feel like it's translated over into eyes on the sport of gymnastics, which was a huge deal to me and a huge reason why I kept coming back for more. ... Watching the growth of the sport, and women's sports overall, has meant so much to me," she said.

In her last collegiate year, she participated in a few matches and later suffered from an avulsion fracture in her kneecap, thus concluding her season. She retired from the sport in April 2025.

