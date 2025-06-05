Olivia Dunne’s sister Julz and mother Katherine react to 22-year-old’s glow-up in first campaign as brand ambassador for new brand

Olivia Dunne's sister, Julz Dunne, and mother, Katherine Dunne, have shared their thoughts on the former gymnast's first advertisement campaign as a brand ambassador for Invisalign. The ex-member of the LSU Tigers also turned heads with her debut at Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit runway show in Miami.

Olivia donned a black and white polka-dot swimsuit and displayed her athletic expertise, impressing the audience with her flawless split. She also featured in the last two editions of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. For this year's edition, Olivia was selected for the cover alongside two-time Olympic artistic gymnast Jordan Chiles and other famous personalities.

Olivia did an advertising campaign as the brand ambassador for Invisalign, a world-leading brand of orthodontic devices that provide plastic-based dental braces to shape teeth. Her mother, Katherine Dunne, and sister, Julz Dunne, shared their thoughts on her recent TikTok post, which featured her advertisement for the brand. Olivia's mother added:

"Beautiful smile😊"

Her sister, who also attended Louisiana State University, wrote:

"Serving looks"

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's TikTok post | Source: TikTok/@livvy

Through her Instagram post, Olivia mentioned:

"Face card never declines with an @invisalign smile. And we’re just getting started. #invisalignpartner"

Olivia Dunne is also an acclaimed internet personality who became the highest-paid collegiate athlete through her Name, Image, and Likeness deals. She has millions of followers on her Instagram and TikTok accounts and has multiple brand endorsements under her name, including American Eagle, Body Armour, Vuori, and Nautica.

Olivia Dunne reflects on her goodbye to artistic gymnastics

Olivia Dunne at the LSU v Auburn - Source: Getty

With the LSU Tigers, Olivia Dunne clinched the program's first NCAA title in 2024 and represented the U.S. National team. She retired from artistic gymnastics in April 2025.

Through her video posted across her social media handles, the athlete shared her heartfelt thoughts on her farewell to the sport. She mentioned, via the Olympics:

"Time flies when you're having fun. That's exactly how the past 20 years in this sport have felt. Gymnastics, you have filled my heart and will always be a part of me. You’ve shaped me into the person I am today, creating memories and sisterhoods that will last a lifetime beyond the sport. You are my first love.”

She continued:

"And yes, time did fly by. And I will cherish every memory for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything, gymnastics. You were so good to me.”

In 2024, Dunne was included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, which comprises thirty influential people from diverse industries under the age of 30.

