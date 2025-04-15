Olivia Dunne gets emotional over last practice session in LSU home arena ahead of NCAA Gymnastics Championships

Olivia Dunne recently turned emotional over her last practice session at the LSU home arena. The 22-year-old would be competing for the fifth and the final time at the upcoming NCAA Gymnastics Championships, which would be held at Fort Worth in Texas.

Ad

Dunne has officially graduated from the Louisiana State University. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LSU gymnast [like many others] was awarded an extra year of eligibility, allowing her to compete for the fifth time at the NCAA Championships.

Dunne uploaded a video of her practice session at the LSU home arena on her Instagram handle. She wrote in the caption,

"How can this be our last practice🥲 #gymnastics #lsu #college #tumbling #sports #flexibility #studentathlete"

Ad

Trending

Ad

Dunne represents the LSU Tigers, who recently won the SEC Championships for the second consecutive time. This was also the sixth time in the history of the SEC Championships that the LSU Tigers had secured the championship title. The combined score of 198.050 also enabled them to make the cut for the NCAA National Championships finals, which they had won back in 2024.

Olivia Dunne had missed out on a significant part of the SEC Championships due to a knee injury she sustained in January. However, she has recovered in time to defend her title at the NCAA Championships.

Ad

Olivia Dunne reveals her Olympic ambitions and how she got into collegiate gymnastics

Olivia Dunne talks about her Olympic aspirations and her journey in collegiate gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Olivia Dunne is undoubtedly one of the most prolific and popular collegiate athletes of all time. However, there was a time when the young gymnast was equally ambitious about making it to the coveted arena of the Olympics.

Ad

In an interview with the GQ Sports, Dunne talked about how she aspired to represent the USA at the Olympics. In her words,

“I wanted to go to the Olympics, compete for the USA, and make the USA National Team and wear the USA gear and just go to different countries and stuff. I figured that would be cool.”

However, due to the recurring ankle injuries, Dunne switched her focus from the Olympics to making a career in the collegiate gymnastics. She further added,

Ad

“It was cool to me that people got to travel and be on TV and do all these cool things when it came to the Olympics. But I was like, I wonder if I can still do cool things like that but not have to go to the Olympics to attain those goals and those cool things.”

Olivia Dunne has already made her aspirations after the NCAA Championships clear. The 22-year-old gymnast will aim to promote fellow student athletes like her, through her much talked about initiative, 'The Livvy Fund'.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More