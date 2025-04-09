Olivia Dunne makes feelings known on retiring from gymnastics amid NIL controversy

LSU gymnast and internet personality Olivia Dunne has opened up about her thoughts of retiring from gymnastics amidst the NIL controversy. The 22-year-old LSU gymnast is working hard to make it in time for the NCAA Championships 2025, which would be her last tournament as a collegiate gymnast.
In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, Dunne talked about almost everything, from her social life to her career post-gymnastics. When asked if she would get extra time after retirement, Dunne nonchalantly replied:
"I'm going to be done with gymnastics, which is a crazy thing to say. So I'm going to have more freedom. I'm going to have way more freedom. I've been a competitive gymnast since I was three years old."
Dunne had previously been involved in The House vs. NCAA NIL antitrust lawsuit, where sportspersons Grant House and Sedona Prince claimed damages from the NCAA for the college athletes who didn't earn from the NIL scheme. The 22-year-old gymnast said:
"The NIL opportunities I worked for have been delayed by NCAA rule. And this settlement doesn’t come close to recognizing the value I lost or the value that so many athletes like me were denied."
Olivia Dunne is looking forward to defending the LSU Tigers' NCAA Championships title when they compete in the NCAA National Championships semifinals in Fort Worth in Texas.
Olivia Dunne responds to the backlash on her decision to compete in her fifth year at LSU
Olivia Dunne has been one of the most prolific collegiate athletes of all time. The 22-year-old gymnast had contributed to successive victories for the LSU Tigers at the SEC Championships, as well as the NCAA National Championships last year.
However, Dunne has had her fair share of controversies, too. A TikTok user once mocked her decision to compete for a fifth year at LSU. She responded to the claims on her social media accounts, saying:
"To the people saying it's greedy to come back, I gave up my scholarship to somebody else so I can come back. So please, stop, thank you."
Dunne added in another post:
“I came to college in 2020, got granted a fifth-year because of COVID and I came back for the fifth year. I only see this comment on female athletes’ posts, and why do you care if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility? Like why do you care?”
Olivia Dunne missed the final home meet under the SEC Championships due to an avulsion fracture. However, she continued supporting the team and aimed to recover for the NCAA Championships.