Olivia Dunne hilariously hits back at online criticism over GQ photoshoot with boyfriend Paul Skenes

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne shared a hilarious reaction online after receiving negative responses to her GQ photoshoot with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes. Skenes is a pitcher for the Pittsburgh Pirates and gained attention when he helped the LSU Tigers Baseball team win the College World Series in 2023.

Ad

Dunne and Skenes met through mutual friends during their time at LSU. They began dating in August 2023, and most recently posed for a photoshoot with GQ Sports. The photoshoot went viral, with many commenting on the Pirates pitcher Skenes' supposed disinterested looks in each of the images, as well as the couple's outfits.

Dunne shared a hilarious reaction video to the recent responses to her photoshoot on Tiktok, with a text that read:

Ad

Trending

"The internet after seeing me and Paul's GQ photoshoot"

Ad

Dunne also seemingly responded to the people who criticized the photoshoot in her caption, writing:

"I like them."

Olivia Dunne is in her fifth and final year for the LSU Gymnastics team and has represented the Tigers since 2021. She specializes in uneven bars and floor routines.

Olivia Dunne reveals Olympic dreams and how she got into collegiate gymnastics

Olivia Dunne reacts after winning the 2025 SEC Championships - (Image via Getty)

LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne has revealed how she wanted to compete in gymnastic events at the Olympics when she was younger, and how her approach to competing changed later. The 22 year old has been competing for the LSU Tigers since 2021, and made the 2024 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, as well as being named a WCGA Academic All-American in the same year.

Ad

Dunne recently revealed her early ambitions in life in an interview with GQ Sports, and had this to say on the topic:

“I wanted to go to the Olympics, compete for the USA, and make the USA National Team and wear the USA gear and just go to different countries and stuff. I figured that would be cool.”

She later stated that she got into collegiate gymnastics after undergoing intense training as a youngster, even suffering two ankle injuries. She added:

Ad

“It was cool to me that people got to travel and be on TV and do all these cool things when it came to the Olympics,” Dunne added. “But I was like, I wonder if I can still do cool things like that but not have to go to the Olympics to attain those goals and those cool things.”

Olivia Dunne has missed out on a large part of the 2025 season, due to a knee injury she picked up back in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Hi, I'm Harshvardhan and I have had a passion for sports writing from a very young age. I watch all sports but my favorites include football, cricket, and the NBA. I hope to contribute to sports journalism as much as I can and help readers get only the most reliable and accurate information! Know More