Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne: Detailed timeline of their relationship

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes are one of the most popular young couples in America. Having met through friends while both attended LSU, the gymnast/social media sensation and MLB pitcher are set for a very big year in 2024.

The two are said to have met in June 2023 and started dating in August of the same year, as revealed by Skenes in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. He labeled it:

"Just a small-world type of thing."

The two had been trying to keep it low-profile, but that was impossible given the public attention. Given that Dunne was already something of a social media celebrity, Skenes also discussed dating someone so publically recognizable:

"It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge (La.) by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something — picture, autograph, whatever."

Dunne talked to PEOPLE in 2023 about the importance of keeping some aspects of her life as private as possible:

"I've definitely learned over the past few years that, this past year mostly, that keeping certain things private is okay. It's funny because there's speculations at first about it, but I guess people caught onto us having pictures and videos together out in public, so that's kind of how the news broke."

Given that Paul Skenes was drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2023 and is breaking out in Spring Training, it is likely he gets approached by fans himself now.

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne take care of a puppy, Roux

Olivia Dunne shares posts of her daily life to her millions of fans on Instagram and TikTok, and some of these include her white-golden retriever puppy, Roux, and Paul Skenes. The two are often seen together, and Skenes clearly loves the puppy.

Funnily enough, while Dunne is earning huge amounts via sponsored content on social media, Roux has followed suit and is an ambassador for Purina Pro Plan.

Olivia Dunne discusses relationship as Paul Skenes breaks out for the Pirates in Spring Training

It was a nice winter for the couple, as they were spotted together in New York, going on a helicopter date night and taking in the sights during the day.

The two appear to have gone from strength to strength and Olivia Dunne appeared on Sports Center recently, discussing Paul Skenes' impressive Spring Training form and their relationship:

"He's pretty level-headed all the time, that's what I love about him. And I think that we're a really good pair because of that, because I have a crazy lifestyle and things get thrown my way all the time.

"Sometimes my emotions sway up and down, and he's very level. I just think it's a very good match."

Dunne also discussed her rise to prominence, which she described as "one of the biggest blessings in my life":

"There's definitely a strategy behind it. It was over quarantine when it really blew up for me and from there I had the help of my mom and my sister managing me and my time and just having the right people around me."

With Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes forming a prominent young power couple, it will be interesting to see what's next for the two in 2024.

